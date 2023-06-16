JUNE 17
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Joyful Sounds. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
The Hour Has Come: 9-10 a.m., Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 715 W. Willis Ave., High Point. Topic: Victims of violent crime.
JUNE 19
Vacation Bible School “Twists and Turns”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 19-23, Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Learn about how following Jesus changes the game. 336-621-1385.
JUNE 24
Community Day: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Vessels of Honor Church, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem. Health care screenings, food and clothing giveaway, hot dogs, activities for children. 336-784-5652.
JULY 8
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.