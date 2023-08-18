SATURDAY
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Zac and Gene Barham. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
End of Summer Splash Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Rain date: Aug. 26. Water slides, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, prizes. 336-299-8663.
Free School Supplies and Clothes: 10 a.m.-until everything is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Community outreach coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Also, the church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m. instead of the normal 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Concert Featuring Five Local Pianists: 2 p.m., Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro. With Marie Denig, Kenny Phillips, Joyce Kemmerer, Tyson Hankins and Gail Hardy. They will share a repertoire of duets, trios and quartets on a set of four baby grand pianos. Free. Love offering. marie@mtpisgahgso.org.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m.-until food is all gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Drive-through Food Distribution Event: 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 812 Duke St., Greensboro. The church is partnering with Out of The Garden’s Fresh Mobile Market. Families with children from birth to age 18 who qualify for SNAP are welcome. Fresh meat, produce and shelf stable items will be provided.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
10th Annual Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing, in good condition, for all seasons. Shopping is limited to 25 minutes, and no more than two large bags of clothing per family member (maximum eight large bags/family) at beginning of event. cbs@friendlyave.org or 336-292-7649.