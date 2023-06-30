Daisy Petals

Daisy Girl Scout Troop #10140 recently ended their Scout year by giving back to two local nonprofit community partners. These 5 and 6-year-old girls donated a portion of their Girl Scout cookie proceeds to Sheets Pet Clinic to help with their ongoing efforts to care for animals, as well as to the Junior League of High Point to support their continued efforts to empower women.

During the course of the 2022-2023 Scout year, each of the 13 Daisy Scouts in Troop #10140 earned their complete set of Daisy Petal badges. In the fall of 2022, when earning their “Responsible for What I Say and Do” petal, the girls discussed financial responsibility. Girls learned the importance of saving, spending responsibly, and when possible, giving back to their communities. During the spring of 2023, when earning their “Make the World a Better Place” petal, the troop donated funds to support causes that were close to their hearts and in-line with the Girl Scout mission.

Daisy Girl Scout Troop #10140 is based in High Point and part of the Peaks to Piedmont Council, which includes 40 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Sadie Leder Elder is the troop leader.

Gold Medal of Achievement Awards

Simon Clarida, son of Brian and Tamara Clarida of Greensboro and a member of Royal Rangers Outpost #114, has earned his Gold Medal of Achievement.

Some of Clarida’s efforts to earn his Gold Medal of Achievement included: Fundraising, sending packages to families in Guam, volunteering at food pantries, building shelves for church and reading the Bible.

Simon also completed many merit badges. Simon has been in the Ranger program at Calvary Church since he was four years old.