Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the new troop year this fall. All girls in kindergarten through 12th grades are invited to join.

Girls and their families who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouting and troop opportunities in their area can find several Girl Scout information events happening throughout western and central North Carolina by visiting the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Opportunities to participate in Girl Scouts in both a troop setting or as an individually registered girl are available. With both options, girls can participate in council and community partnership programming, community service initiatives, the annual cookie program and more.

Volunteer opportunities range from being a troop leader for the year to volunteering on an episodic basis, where you can share a special skill or talent with girls as needed. More information about volunteering can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/get-involved/become-a-volunteer.html.

For information, visit www.BeAGirlScout.org, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

Gold Awards

The following Girl Scouts have earned their Gold Awards:

Eden Lieske of Oak Ridge, a member of Girl Scout Troop 1950. For her project, she constructed an outdoor horse stall at Circle C Equestrian Center, part of Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia, entirely out of eco-bricks. Eco-bricks are plastic water bottles stuffed with plastic items inside, such as plastic bags or food trash. The stall took more than 1,300 bottles to construct.

Brooklyn Johnson, daughter of Chad and Jaclyn Johnson of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1950. For her project, Johnson revamped an outdoor space at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro. The space, called the Green Cathedral, needed several updates including an improved entrance, new railings, handicap ramp and fresh mulch. Along with the construction of these items, Johnson also put together a scavenger hunt and constructed a new altar, cross and bench cushions for the worship space. The Green Cathedral can now be used by both the church and community for events and programs.

Keri McFeeley of High Point, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2218. For her project, she partnered with Pax Studio, a boutique graphic design studio in Thomasville, to create a North Carolina artist database that not only promotes local artists, but gives aspiring artists information on pathways they can take to get their work recognized. As part of the database, she also hosted an Artistry Creative Career Fair that highlighted local creatives for young potential artists to come and meet.