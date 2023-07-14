Eagle Awards

Alex Jones, son of Neala and David Jones and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Jones led six scouts of his Troop in building two wheelchair accessible picnic tables, a bench and a large bird house for Countryside Village Nursing Home in Stokesdale where his grandmother resides.

Jones is a member of the Tsoiotsi Tsogalii Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of the Boy Scouts of America.

For information about Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.