Scholarships

Selby Chipman, a member of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts from the Old North State Council’s Troop 219 in Oak Ridge, has been awarded the National Eagle Scout Association’s prestigious Lawrence S. and Mabel Cooke Scholarship for 2023.

As one of five national recipients of the $25,000 scholarship established by Lawrence S. Cooke in memory of his late wife, Mabel Cooke, Chipman was selected from among thousands of applicants for her outstanding history of Scouting, community involvement and academic accomplishments. Also, she is one of 10 female Eagle Scouts chosen to participate in the Women of Character Event as part of Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in July 2023.

Since 2022, Chipman has served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 219. Both SCUBA and lifeguard certified, she helped chaperone her troop’s first trip to Florida National High Adventure Sea Base. In addition, she is the first female Eagle Scout to serve on staff at Camp Alpine at Kandersteg International Scout Center in Switzerland. Chipman is a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s national honor society, and she continues to be active in Sea Scout Ship 3 and Venturing Crew 1922.

As a Scout, Chipman was a Founding Member and Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 219. For her Eagle Scout Project, she led a group of volunteers in the design and construction of a nature observation platform along the NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Chipman, who resides in Oak Ridge, is an honors college student and fourth-generation engineering major at The University of Missouri. She is pursuing a dual major in biological and biomedical engineering and participates in medical research as a Discovery Fellow.

Scouts BSA Troop 219 for girls meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit troop219g.com.