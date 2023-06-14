Sisters Network Greensboro will host the 11th annual “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport. The symposium is designed to educate women of all ages about the health risks of breast cancer. The conference is inclusive, open to breast cancer survivors, community stakeholders, caregivers, health professionals and the general public. To register, visit https://sng2023.eventbrite.com.

Among the scheduled event speakers are:

Dr. Christine Pestana, assistant professor of surgery and breast surgical oncologist at Atrium Wake Health, topic: “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer”

Dr. Ivo A. Pestana, professor of surgery in the department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, topic: “Breast Reconstruction”

Bill Savage of the Hirsch Wellness Network will be featured in the survivorship segment of symposium with a demonstration of “Taiji-Qigong.”

Tonka Perry from A Special Place Wig Salon will discuss wig selection in a segment entitled “All About Wigs.”

The mission of Sisters Network is to bring national and local attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. The mortality rate for African American women with breast cancer is nearly twice as high as the rate for other racial/ethnic groups. In addition, young women tend to be diagnosed with larger tumors and a more aggressive form of breast cancer. The breast cancer symposium will inform attendees about the importance of self-education in relation to cancer detection and treatment.

The goal of this symposium is to provide information about the impact that surgery and breast cancer treatment may have on body image, intimacy and communication with health care providers.

For information, contact Sisters Network Greensboro NC at 336-272-0092 or by email at greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.