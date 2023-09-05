Beyond Plastics Greensboro will present a slide show about plastic pollution at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Garden Room, First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The presentation, “Plastics: Where we’ve been, where we are, where we are going,” will last about 35 to 40 minutes and there will be time for discussion following.

Parking is available in the area in front of the Welcome Center (near Elm Street) and in a parking lot across Elm. For information, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.