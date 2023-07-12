Visitors to downtown Greensboro will notice vibrant new artwork adorning the signal boxes throughout the center city. Downtown Greensboro solicited art from dozens of area public and private schools to refresh the boxes, which were first wrapped with student art in 2020. With a theme focused on culture and diversity, DGI received more than 30 student submissions and selected 11 total pieces to wrap 40 signal boxes.
Students and schools featured on the signal boxes are:
Page High: Ayanna H., senior; Lidia B., senior
Grimsley High: Payton M., sophomore; Esmae B., senior
Wiley Elementary: Luzetta C., fourth-grade
Canterbury School: Lily M., fourth-grade
Washington Montessori: Kyondwa K., fifth-grade; Aiyanna T., fifth-grade
Sternberger Elementary: Sydney F., third-grade
Jones Elementary: Elliot C., kindergarten
Cone Elementary: Selvin P-O., fifth-grade
Editor's note: The students' last names were not provided.