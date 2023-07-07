Achievers

Elon University graduate Joshua Tyler Parrott is set to perform this summer in the cast of “The Stephen Foster Story,” “Songs of Stephen Foster” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this summer through the Stephen Foster Drama Association, located in Bardstown, Ky.

Now in his second year with the show, Parrott portrays Dudley Morton in “The Stephen Foster Story” and is included in the ensemble of “Cinderella.”

Parrott is a graduate of Elon University’s BFA Music Theatre and BA Arts Administration programs.

For information, visit www.stephenfoster.com.

Announcements

Rockingham Community College is offering two special One-Stop Enrollment events this summer, during which students can take care of everything related to enrolling for the fall semester in one quick session.

Staff will be on hand on two Saturdays — July 15 and Aug. 5 — to help prospective students complete their admissions application, apply for financial aid, meet with advisors and register for classes.

RCC offers 16 associate in applied science degrees, six diplomas, 20 certificates.

To sign up for a One-Stop Enrollment session at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. on July 15 or Aug. 5, complete the form at www.tinyurl.com/RCCenroll or call 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333.

To ensure accelerated enrollment, students should bring a copy of their high school or GED transcript. Recent N.C. high school graduates should bring their lunch number, so RCC staff can locate and download their transcript from the College Foundation of North Carolina. For anyone who has already attended RCC, the college likely has their transcript on file.

Transcripts are needed so students can be placed into the correct math and English courses.

Anyone 23 or younger is asked to have a parent present or available by phone, as parental information is needed to complete a residency form and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The events will be held in the Whitcomb Student Center on the RCC campus, 484 County Home Road in Wentworth.

Honors

Tanner Hering, a Greensboro native, was recently initiated into the University of Virginia Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Scholarships

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has announced that Josie Manter of Kernersville, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2326, has been selected as a National Gold Award Scholarship recipient from Girl Scouts of the USA.

The GSUSA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout from each of the 111 councils across the United States. Recipients are selected based on their project exemplifying the core components of the Girl Scout Gold Award and demonstrating extraordinary leadership that drives lasting change within the community and beyond. Manter was awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships monies.

For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, “How to Stress Less and Learn More,” Manter created a website, www.stresslessandlearnmore.com, and YouTube channel to help kids with the transition from elementary to middle school.

The website includes tips on transitioning to a new school environment and different stress coping mechanisms, as well as how to manage anxiety. The YouTube channel has videos on how to make stress-relieving toys and fidgets and locker tutorial videos, such as how to open a locker and how to organize one.