Achievers

Guilford County rising high school seniors Bahekelwa Alonda, Brandon Clapp, Jake Cohen, Joshua Height, Kayla Jackson, Kahlani Jenkins, Conner Smith and Joshua Spinks were recently recognized for completing North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities—N.C. A&T and N.C. State.

Announcements

The High Point Arts Council’s John Coltrane Jazz Workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24-28 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in High Point.

The workshop is available to all rising sixth through 12th-graders with varying levels of ability in bass, percussion, guitar/keyboard, brass (trumpet, trombone) or woodwind instruments (clarinet, flute, saxophone).

The cost is $150; scholarships are available. The registration deadline is July 1.

Following the completion of the workshop, the students will play before an audience at a free jazz concert for the community on the evening of July 28.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/JCJazzWorkshop.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Scholarships

Charter Communications has awarded $60,000 in scholarships to three North Carolina-based college students, including Jason Ofori of Greensboro, as part of Spectrum Scholars, the company’s annual college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need. The students will each receive a $20,000 scholarship, be assigned a Charter mentor and have the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of the company’s corporate offices. In total, Charter is awarding $400,000 in scholarships to 20 Spectrum Scholars recipients in 2023.

Ofori is studying computer science at UNC-Charlotte.

Launched in 2020, Spectrum Scholars is a two-year program designed to introduce students to career paths that match their interests and provide them with real-world experience in a corporate environment. In addition to awarding scholarship funds to be used over the course of their junior and senior years, the Scholars receive mentorship and skills training, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.