Achievers

Grace Ackermann of Elon, an Elon University student, has been selected as an officer for the university’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Ackermann was named to the position of student vice president for the 2023-2024 term.

* * * *

TMSA Public Charter Schools has earned system accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited and that TMSA Public Charter Schools is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

TMSA is a network of nonprofit public charter schools in North Carolina “that focuses on providing high-quality, tuition-free STEAM education to K-12 students.”

* * * *

Five Guilford Technical Community College student athletes have been honored for their classroom achievements by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the national level, with 17 students earning a spot on the Region 10 All-Academic Team for the Spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the National All-Academic Team, student-athletes must participate in a sport, achieve a 3.6 grade point average or higher while passing a minimum of 24 credit hours.

Women’s basketball player Bentlee Chockley was selected to the NJCAA All-Academic second team.

Women’s volleyball player Baileigh Whipple was named to the NJCAA All-Academic third team, along with baseball players Sammy Edwards, Isaiah Morris and Emmett Jefferson.

Regional All-Academic student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester and achieve a 3.0 grade point average while passing 12 credit hours.

Three members of the Titans women’s basketball team received All-Region 10 academic honors, including Chockley, Hali Watkins and Ariel Williams.

Fourteen members of the Titans’ baseball team earned All-Region 10 academic honors including, Jefferson, Morris, Edwards, Jacob Bowman, Chris Campanella, Dom DiMillo, Trevor Golden, Brian Hogate, Andrew Juhasz, Zach Oquist, Jack Ratliff, Joe Swanekamp, Josh Valente and Bryson Walker.

Activities

The Board of Stewards of the Hayworth Chapel at High Point University raised $13,000 for West End Ministries during the spring semester.

It’s become a tradition for HPU’s Board of Stewards to commit their philanthropic efforts to West End Ministries every spring, and this year’s fundraising efforts included collaborations with other student organizations, such as Greek Life and the Student Government Association. An anonymous donor also supported the Board of Stewards’ efforts for the last four years to lift their inspiring work.

In addition, the students hosted a food drive and served at the ministry to learn more about its women’s shelter, Leslie’s House.

With this latest donation, the board has given more than $80,000 in gifts to local nonprofits over the past four years, said Rev. Dr. Preston Davis, minister to the university.

In addition to West End Ministries, the board supported the local Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to provide Christmas gifts for 100 children and the Ministers Conference’s Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship.

* * * *

Crossroads: Pathways to Success, an educational nonprofit established in 2009, recently completed its 11th summer camp program. This year’s focus was on college preparation and workforce development.

Some highlights:

Pastor Samuel Moore from Christ United Methodist Church spoke about the importance of academics.

Kimberly Moore-Dudley, a licensed real estate broker at KMD Homes, talked about her journey into the real estate world.

Participants enjoyed team building exercises and created vision boards. They also enjoyed a visit to a water park and food from Kiki’s Crazy Casserole.

In late 2022, the nonprofit established a formal partnership with the Greensboro Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club and has plans to do more community service projects and SAT Prep related events this fall.

Crossroads has been dedicated to bridging the gap for young males, providing them the necessary tools and opportunities to succeed academically and professionally. They meet every other Saturday during the school year and host a three-day empowerment camp in July.

For information, visit www.crossroadspts.org or email crossroadspts@gmail.com.

Honors

Piedmont University’s women’s tennis team and 13 student-athletes were recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in July for their performance in the classroom.

The Lady Lions earned All-Academic Team honors for the second consecutive season, while the team’s 13 scholar-athletes topped last year’s total of 11.

Piedmont was one of just two Collegiate Conference of the South squads on the listing, along with Agnes Scott.

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Marion Sloyan of Greensboro earned a spot on the list.

The program must have a 3.2 grade-point average to qualify for the all-academic team honor.