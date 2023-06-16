Achievers

Jeffrey Strader, a rising senior at Page High School in Greensboro, will complete an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University, achieving his FAA Private Pilot’s license upon completion of the training. The program takes place June 12-Aug. 3.

Strader is one of just 28 high-ability 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces to increase diversity in Naval aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $28,000 per student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says LT Olivia Barrau, E-2C Hawkeye Naval Flight Officer, CNAF Operations Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Thomas Strader has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in his personal and professional journey.”

During the eight-week Summer Flight Academy, he will receive a minimum of 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and more than 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft or Piper Warrior. As part of the certification process, Strader will be required to complete 17 hours of solo flights.

Activities

School nutrition managers from across North Carolina have the opportunity this summer to participate in regional N.C. K-12 Culinary Institute workshops. The institute was developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, Office of School Nutrition, in cooperation with a team of registered dietitians and chefs.

The five core objectives include:

Improve student health, well-being, and academic success through nutritious, appealing meals at school

Increase participation in high quality, enticing School Nutrition Programs

Expand the capacity of local school nutrition programs to purchase, prepare and serve fresh, locally grown produce

Increase consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grain-rich foods

Provide continuing education opportunities for School Nutrition personnel

More than 200 new recipes, like BahnMi flatbread, chilaquiles, chipotle grilled chicken salad and cheesy potato with vegetarian chili, have been developed for school meals in North Carolina, featuring whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, low-fat dairy and locally grown ingredients. The menus and recipes developed for the institute include scratch, convenience, and modified scratch products and techniques, instructions written for production amounts consistent with pack or pan sizes commonly available in school kitchens and nutritional analysis files for easy import into software programs and adjustments for standardization in schools and districts.

Districts hosting the regional workshops this summer are Brunswick County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Dare County Schools, Franklin County Schools, Henderson County Schools, Onslow County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Yadkin County Schools.

Participants in the institute graduate as chef ambassadors or culinary specialists.

Awards

Randolph Community College student Kassandra Ciriza Monreal is a Governor Robert W. Scott Leadership Award winner. The North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents created the award in 2004 to recognize student leadership on a statewide level and honor former Gov. Scott, who served as the state’s chief executive from 1968-1972 and then as president of the North Carolina Community College System from 1983-1995. The award highlights outstanding curriculum student leadership and service.

Honors

Charles Hood of Greensboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hood was initiated at The University of Tulsa.

Scholarships

Steve and Lee Nagel have pledged $250,000 to High Point University to establish the Nagel Family Endowed Scholarship to support students with financial needs and provide support for the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education.

Steve Nagel has devoted his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch/Bank of America. He has been named to Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors, Financial Times’ Top 400 Financial Advisors and Baron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. A highlight of his career was receiving the Bank of America Corporation’s David Brady Community Service Award in 2013.

Lee Nagel is a retired fourth-grade teacher and cancer survivor. She has served on many boards focused on cancer fundraising in the Dallas, Texas, area.

Steve and Lee Nagel are the parents of Drew Nagel, a rising sophomore at HPU, and Sara Nagel, a senior at the University of Oklahoma.