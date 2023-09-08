Achievers

Recent high school graduates Ambriell Brooks, Aaliyah Fowler and Agury Suazo, now freshmen at Bennett College, spent their summer participating in the FreshSTART Summer Program, piloted by the Department of Navy HBCU/MI, in collaboration with Bennett College.

The program, which spanned six-weeks during the summer, was designed to support incoming college students by providing them with an academic boost upon entering their respective institutions.

The students devoted themselves to a curriculum that encompassed essential subjects such as computer sciences, college algebra, pre-calculus, physics, biology and chemistry.

On July 28, they presented their FreshSTART capstone projects to an audience that included Bennett College President Suzanne Elise Walsh, college faculty and staff and distinguished representatives from the Department of Navy.

The FreshSTART scholars covered a diverse range of research topics during their presentations:

Brooks delved into “Electromicrobiology: Microbial Fuel Cells.”

Fowler explored “Aquaponics: Water Quality and Soil Composition.”

Suazo investigated “Microbial Photocatalytics: Ultraviolet Damage and DNA.”

Announcements

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Summit Rotary Club, is accepting nominations for its Student Improvement Awards. One Guilford County middle or high school student will be honored monthly for overcoming personal obstacles and making progress in school. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, September to April 2024. Apply online at tinyurl.com/yekf76x5.

Winners receive a $100 gift card and a plaque and are honored at the rotary club’s monthly luncheon. They are also eligible for the Student of the Year Award. The adult nominator will receive a $50 gift card.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For details, call 336-373-7617 or email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for W.I.S.E. (Women in Science and Engineering), a year-long program that introduces middle-school-aged girls to STEM subjects in fun, hands-on ways. The program will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in person on the third Wednesday of the month beginning Oct. 18 and virtually 5:15 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through August 2024. The cost is $60 and financial assistance is available. Apply for a spot by Sept. 30; visit tinyurl.com/2r9rcupk.

Participants will build, create and compete as they work together and independently to formulate ideas, record results, analyze outcomes and present findings. Applications must include a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Applicants will be notified Oct. 6 if they have been accepted into the program.

For information, contact STEAM Coordinator Traci Poole at 336-373-7869 or Traci.Poole@greensbvoro-nc.gov.

* * * *

The High Point Public Library will host a life skills workshop for teens focused on enhancing communication skills at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Morgan Community Room on the first floor.

During the workshop, presenter Cryshaunda Rorie will discuss dealing with emotions, non-verbal communication, enhancing social skills and more. This event is free and open to the public.

For information, contact Jarrian Jefferson at jarrian.jefferson@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-8512.

* * * *

GTCC students and community members will have the opportunity to obtain fresh produce and meat at no charge on the High Point campus once a month through a partnership with its Titan Link services and Out of the Garden Project.

Out of the Garden Project will provide a Fresh Mobile Market food truck on the High Point campus the first Wednesday of every month for a year. Distribution began Sept. 6 and continues on these dates: Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, Jan. 1, Feb. 7, March 6, April 3 and May 1.

In addition to fresh produce and meat, there will be shelf-stable food, bread and grab-and-go snacks.

The partnership is funded through a $9,000 investment from the Titan Link and the GTCC Foundation.

Titan Link provides resources and information that assists GTCC students, staff and faculty with non-academic challenges such as housing, transportation, food insecurity, childcare and emergency loan/grant/scholarship application access for GTCC.

For information, visit gtcc.edu/events/recurring/fresh-mobile-market.php.

* * * *

Deirdre Cooper Owens, an award-winning author, historian and reproductive justice advocate, will be the speaker at Bennett College’s sesquicentennial Founders Day Convocation, set for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel on the Bennett campus.

The convocation will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Bennett College, paying homage to the college’s 1873 beginnings in the basement of Warnersville Methodist Episcopal Church (now known as St. Matthews United Methodist Church)..

She is an associate professor of history at the University of Connecticut.

* * * *

UNCG announced its fall 2023 enrollment with a total of 17,743 students and an increase among first time college students, transfer students and readmitted students over fall 2022.

The university enrolled 2,613 first time college students this fall – an 11.5% increase from fall 2022. More in-state first-year students also chose UNCG – a 12.5% increase over last fall. The average high school GPA of the first-year class is now 3.64, an increase from last fall as well. This is the largest first-year class since 2019.

UNCG continued to improve transfer partnerships with community colleges, improve the articulation of transfer credit, and ensure a seamless transfer process for students. The University enrolled 1,626 transfer students this semester – an 8.9% increase over last year. The number of readmitted students also increased this fall – with an 8.8% jump from fall 2022. Readmitted students are those who returned to UNCG after taking a break from their degree path.

* * * *

Keep High Point Beautiful’s Youth Advisory Council is hosting a youth photography contest to encourage high school students in High Point with a passion for photography to capture the city’s natural beauty through photos of gardens, landscapes and more.

Photo entries may be submitted online through Sept. 30. Those interested should visit www.highpointnc.gov/khpb for more information and the online submission link.

For information, email Rebecca Coplin at rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.

Awards

Cornerstone Charter Academy’s girls varsity soccer team posted a program-best 16-4-4 record to close out the 2023 spring season, and regional and national academic honors have continued for the Cardinals during the summer.

Ali Moye, currently a freshman at UNC-Charlotte, was one of only four North Carolina seniors to be named Scholar All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches association. United Soccer Coaches is the oldest and largest soccer coaches association in the United States. Moye, an All-conference and All-region defender, and four-year team captain, graduated from Cornerstone in June with a 4.42 GPA. The award went to 80 players from 27 states and the District of Columbia who competed in winter and spring high school seasons.

Cornerstone was also recognized by the United Soccer Coaches with the association’s Girl’s Soccer Team Academic Award. The Cardinals’ 19-player varsity had a collective 3.987 GPA through the 2022-2023 spring season. The national award goes this year to 196 schools in 41 states. Cornerstone was one of 12 North Carolina high schools receiving the all-classification Team Academic Award, and one of only three N.C. 1-A programs honored.

The Cardinals finished the 2023 season second in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference, and were ranked #6 in the final NCHSAA Western North Carolina 1A poll. Sixteen wins established a new Cornerstone girls soccer record for wins, and #6 was the Cardinals all-time highest final state ranking.