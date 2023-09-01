Activities

A total of 58 High Point University Doctor of Physical Therapy Students recently joined 110 athletes and more than 500 volunteers for an annual one-day adaptive surfing clinic at Carolina Beach.

Teaming up with Ocean Cure and Life Rolls On, nonprofit partners who host adaptive events on the East and West Coasts presented an opportunity for HPU physical therapy students to get hands-on skills in the adaptive sporting community, said Dr. Rebecca Medendorp, assistant professor of physical therapy. This was the third year the HPU Doctor of Physical Therapy program participated in the event.

Isabella Foss, a Class of 2025 Doctor of Physical Therapy student from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, participated in the adaptive surf camp for the first time and was HPU student coordinator of the event.

* * * *

Groups of sixth- through 12th-grade students, faculty and parents from Westchester Country Day School traveled abroad on educational trips to Europe this summer.

These trips provided opportunities for students to experience international travel, explore cultural and historical sites, and make connections with what they have learned in class. Westchester has offered travel abroad opportunities to students for more than a decade. The purpose is to encourage students to broaden their global perspective while growing in confidence and independence.

The Middle School group went to London on a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) trip for nine days. They took a walking tour of the city and rode the London Eye for great views during golden hour. The group also participated in a workshop where the students used simple machines and teamwork to figure out how to move hay bales around a farm to a new location to mimic how people may have built Stonehenge. After this workshop, the group explored Stonehenge on a guided tour.

The group went to see a production of “Wicked” in London’s West End. They also went on multiple tours, including a tour about Jack the Ripper, a tour of the Tower of London, and a river cruise on the River Thames which allowed them to see the prime meridian and Greenwich.

The Upper School group visited Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland for 10 days. The students said they enjoyed seeing the sites of the city of Berlin, the streets of Prague and the breathtaking Swiss Alps.

Announcements

In response to the surgeon general’s recent report on the mental health risks of social media for children and teenagers, Greensboro Day School will present a special education program featuring Andrea Davis, founder of Better Screen Time. The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Sloan Theatre on Greensboro Day School’s campus.

Davis is a former secondary education teacher turned screen-time navigator. She founded Better Screen Time, where she shares family-tested ideas from the (tech) trenches as a mom of five. Her presentation, “Creating a Tech-Healthy Family,” will provide attendees with the confidence and tools needed to tackle tech head-on, including five steps parents can take to help reduce screen time, restore family time and finally feel peace of mind.

Davis is the first speaker in Greensboro Day School’s 2023-24 McLendon Speaker Series, which features national and local experts speaking on current education and parenting topics. The 2023-24 McLendon Speaker Series will also include a book cub to discuss The Emotional Lives of Teenagers, with a virtual Q&A hosted by author Lisa Damour on Oct. 2. On Nov. 15, the topic is “Leveraging AI to Advance Education and the Greater Good,” led by Christian Talbot, president & CEO of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. In January 2024, the series will feature a conversation, “Community and National Trends in Adolescent Substance Use and Abuse,” and in February, an expert panel will present on the topic of “Supporting Youth Mental Health.”

All speaker events are free and open to the public.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host “Breaking News @ the Rec,” a journalism program for children ages 12-15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 12-Dec. 19, at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro. This program is free. Register online at tinyurl.com/4yutb4ju to participate.

Participants will learn about media and how to become a journalist. They will build on skills for researching, interviewing, on-the-ground reporting, photography and videos while writing and reporting the news at recreation centers and around Greensboro. Topics may include culture, art, music, sports, the environment and activism.

For information, call 336-373-4706 or email gail.scott@greensboro-nc.gov.

Scholarships

The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. This year, the scholarship committee distributed $12,000 to seven students, including Nathan Mead, a 2022 Southwest Randolph High School graduate.

Mead, a construction management student at GTCC, is a $3,500 winner.

* * * *

Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority recently awarded the Ida B. Horton scholarship to Kiara Smith, a Dudley High School graduate, and Sa’Maya McCullough, a Southwest Guilford High School graduate.

Smith is studying industrial engineering at N.C. State and McCullough is studying management business administration at N.C. A&T.