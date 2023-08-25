Achievers

The University of Alabama gymnastics team was named a 2023 Scholastic All-America team and saw 16 gymnasts, including Gabrielle Gladieux of Greensboro, earn individual Scholastic All-America honors via the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

The Crimson Tide, who finished 10th in the nation last season and second in the Southeastern Conference, earned a 3.66 team grade point average. The announcement marked the 18th year in a row that the Crimson Tide gymnasts have posted a team GPA of 3.4 or higher.

With its 16 Scholastic All-Americans in 2023, Alabama has now posted double digit honors the last 13 consecutive years and 17 times since 1999. Overall, 143 Tide gymnasts have earned Scholastic All-America recognition 331 times since the award’s inception in 1991. Over the last decade, a total of 74 Tide gymnasts have earned 172 Scholastic All-America honors.

Alabama’s 16 honorees were the second highest within the Southeastern Conference, trailing only Kentucky who picked up 18 total All-Americans.

To be a Scholastic All-American, a gymnast must either have a 3.5 overall GPA, or a 3.5 GPA for the previous academic year. The team GPA and the individual awards factor in any gymnast on Alabama’s eligibility roster as of Jan. 1 of that season, including medical redshirts.

* * * *

London Robinson, daughter of Anthony and Kizzy Robinson, was crowned Noble Miss Mini Majestic London Robinson June 25 in Raleigh at the Noble Miss Carolina State Pageant.

The Noble Miss Pageant System is a pageant organization that promotes and encourages community involvement, building self confidence, leadership and sisterhood. This pageant’s number one platform is NAMI NC (National Alliance of Mental Illness). Each queen is required to raise awareness about mental illness and help end the stigma associated with people who suffer.

Robinson will participate in the Annual NAMI WALK with her sister queens in May.

Activities

High Point University’s newest students kicked off their first day of classes by giving back to the community and surprising local children with new bicycles.

After moving in Aug. 18-19, HPU freshmen worked together to build 150 bikes as their very first team-building exercise on Aug. 20. Local children from the High Point Housing Authority were excited and happy Aug. 21 at noon when they got off their buses and saw new blue and red bikes waiting for them outside the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. It didn’t take long before children put on their safety helmets and began riding their new bikes around Millis Circle.

This is the fifth year HPU students have built and surprised local children with the bikes. A DJ played music as the children were treated to lunch from food trucks.

HPU students, faculty and staff contribute more than 500,000 volunteer hours each year through many service projects and programs in the surrounding community.

Announcements

N.C. A&T’s department of intercollegiate athletics will join the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement to offer a Back to School Resource Fair and Bookbag Giveaway on Aug. 26.

Presented in partnership with the Greensboro Housing Authority, the event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Truist Stadium at Sullivan and East Lindsey streets on the A&T campus.

The event will feature a DJ, bounce house and vendor information tables, along with free bookbags. Participants also will be able to receive immunizations and hairstyling services on site.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitley Oakley and Greensboro Housing Authority CEO James Cox will give brief remarks at noon.

Aggie athletes, including members of the cheerleading squad, along with members of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, also will be on hand to greet attendees and participate in an afternoon autograph session.

To participate, register at tinyurl.com/5euepwn3.

For information, call 336-962-1723.

* * * *

The Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two week initiative, “Operation School Watch,” beginning Aug. 28 and concluding Sept. 8. The Special Operations Division Traffic Safety Unit, along with other GPD Officers, will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to help ensure the safety of students and faculty as they return for the 2023-2024 school year.

GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct multiple special operations in school zones throughout Greensboro. Traffic violations including speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations and school bus stop arm violations will be primary concerns during this initiative.

Officers will conduct overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles, police motorcycles and police spotter strategies. Officers will be following school bus routes while watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

In addition to the school zone enforcement and school bus route operations, officers will be observing the driving habits of students as they are driving to and from school. Officers will be looking for violations that would put the students at risk, as well as conducting seatbelt enforcement along the school zone routes. Electronic portable message boards were deployed on Aug. 14 throughout school zones, warning drivers of the opening of school.

Officers are encouraging motorists to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes, beginning Aug. 28, while taking note of school zones along their travel routes. This is the ninth implementation of “Operation School Watch” and motorists should expect to see an increased presence of officers in and around Greensboro school zones for the entire 2023-2024 school year.

After the operation concludes on Sept. 8, GPD will share results from the Traffic Safety Unit.

Scholarships

Susan Morris Safran, a health care entrepreneur and nurse who has taught countless American Heart Association Lifesaving courses, has pledged $1 million to establish a new UNCG professorship. The Susan Morris Safran Distinguished Professorship in Nursing will be dedicated to a professor who will teach, engage in scholarship and provide community service to improve patient outcomes with focus on the continuum of health care.

Safran, who earned her BSN at UNCG in 1977, is currently co-chairwoman of UNCG’s comprehensive Light the Way campaign, set to transform the university by strengthening student access, academic excellence and the tremendous impact of the University’s programs.

* * * *

Autobell Car Wash presented 96 of its team members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.

Local scholars include: Zackary Brooks, N.C. A&T; Christopher Williams and Jacob Wilson, GTCC; and Michael Sanderson, N.C. State.

* * * *

Truliant Credit Union has announced its scholarship winners for the fall of 2023. Local scholars include: Tanner Royals, High Point, attending Guilford College; Kara Lenhart, Kernersville, attending UNC-Chapel Hill; and Riley Demers, Greensboro, attending Lees-McRae College.

The scholarships were for an amount of $1,500 and are Fred Sarda Scholarships, named after one of the the union’s founders.

