Achievers

With teacher shortages taking a toll on schools nationwide, a partnership between UNCG and Guilford County Schools aims to close the gap locally by covering tuition for math and science teachers getting a master of arts in teaching degree.

Math and Science Teachers of Tomorrow, or MST2, builds on UNCG’s strong teacher education expertise by targeting a growing group of people with content knowledge in math and science, who want to learn to teach. It’s a joint effort of Guilford County Schools, UNCG’s School of Education and UNCG’s Institute for Partnerships in Education.

In addition to free tuition, the program also provides coaching to support participants in meeting statewide requirements to continue teaching in North Carolina. In return, participants commit to teaching in Guilford County Schools for one year for each semester they take part in the MST2 program.

Activities

High Point University students remembered the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, participating in a stair run fundraiser and planting American flags on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Students ran up and down the steps of Cottrell Amphitheater on Sept. 10 as part of a memorial honoring the 2,977 victims who were killed when planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field 22 years ago. The stair run also honors the firefighters and first responders who lost their lives in the attacks.

HPU’s Student Government Association is donating $20 for every student who participated in the stair run, for a total donation of $4,000 to the Tunnels to Tower Foundation.

Students placed about 2,500 American flags in HPU’s Patriots Plaza to recognize the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Approximately 3,000 pounds of steel originally used to construct the Twin Towers in New York were installed last year in the High Point University letters, along with the “God. Family. Country.” letters, in the concourse of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Announcements

UNCG will host its Asian Autumn Outdoor Games Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 on the UNCG campus.

With outdoor sports and games for families and friends of all ages, this festival celebrates the rich diversity of East and Southeast Asian cultures. Join UNCG on the Kaplan Commons Lawn outside of the Elliott University Center for a day of activities.

This festival brings together many UNCG clubs, including the Chinese Culture and Language Association; the Vietnamese Student Association; Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority; The International Student Association; The Korean Student Association; Students of Caribbean Ancestry; and The Martial Arts Club.

This event is free and open to the public. There is free parking. Learn more at go.uncg.edu/asian-autumn-festival or email m_sun@uncg.edu.

GTCC will present two information sessions about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 26 at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center on the GTCC Jamestown Campus.

Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.

The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.

For information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.