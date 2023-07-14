Announcements

The 19th International Network on Brief Interventions for Alcohol & Other Drugs conference will take place at UNCG this fall, attracting health experts from across the globe.

With the pre-conference beginning Sept. 27, the event will be hosted by UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics and run from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. “Optimizing Brief Interventions for a New Era: From Research to Practice and Policy” is the conference theme.

“The INEBRIA conference is a great opportunity to put UNCG and Greensboro on an international stage,” said Jeremy Bray, Jefferson-Pilot Excellence Professor in the school’s department of economics. “INEBRIA is a small research society but includes the world’s leading experts on addressing alcohol and substance use issues using brief interventions.”

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Najira Davis and Saif Al-Dean Qawasmeh, both of Greensboro and at N.C. A&T and Faisal Sulman of High Point at Elon University.

Scholarships

Reagan Tobin, daughter of Chad Tobin of Pleasant Garden, is the winner of the Anna Bullock Scholarship Program sponsored by ACR Supply Company.

Tobin is studying radiography at GTCC.