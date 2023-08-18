Achievers

Emerson College student Ally McLean of Whitsett participated in the Emerson Stage production of “Cabaret,” performed April 20-22 in the Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston.

The musical takes place in a Berlin nightclub in the late 1920s and is a story about the danger of complacency during adversity—a present and necessary warning.

McLean, a junior, is majoring in musical theater.

Activities

Dr. Lance Mabry, assistant professor of physical therapy at High Point University led a group of physical therapy students to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of the Senate and House as advocates for the physical therapy profession on Capitol Hill Day.

In his role as the American Physical Therapy Association federal affairs liaison for North Carolina, Mabry and six students met with elected officials from both parties as part of a nationwide effort for physical therapists to promote bipartisan solutions to enhance the profession and benefit the lives of their patients.

The HPU physical therapy students completed 11 meetings with senators and representatives. In addition, they were greeted by HPU students and alumni working in the offices of U.S. Sen. Ted Budd and U.S. Reps. Kathy Manning and Dan Bishop, who represent central North Carolina. Six meetings were conducted entirely by HPU affiliates, more than any other organization in the state, Mabry said.

Announcements

YWCA High Point offers many fitness classes for all age groups. This fall, they are adding two classes specifically for homeschooled children. The first is a 12-week, organized physical education program for students ages 5 to 10. It is the BOKS (REEBOK) program which is designed to keep participants moving continuously with moderate to vigorous intensity for at least 20 minutes. The activities focus on developing endurance, strength and flexibility.

Times are 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 30 and March 7-May 23. The cost is $50 per session for members and $70 for non-members.

Homeschool students ages 5 to 13 may also come weekly for open swimming time. Times are 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 6.

The cost is $15 per month, no membership is required.

Students will be given a swim test the first time they attend.

No swimming instruction is included. Students may use YWCA swim belts as needed.

Parents are not required to stay.

To register, visit the High Point YWCA at 155 W. Westwood Ave. or call Betsy Richter, 336-882-4126, Ext. 219.

* * * *

High Point University has announced two commencement speakers and two ceremonies – one for undergraduate students and one for graduate students.

The speakers will be as follows:

Glenn Stearns, an internationally known businessman and star of Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire,” will deliver HPU’s Commencement address for undergraduate students on May 4, 2024. Stearns is the founder and CEO of mortgage banker Kind Lending and host of the “Grit Happens” podcast. His life story is shared in a new book, “Integrity: My Slow and Painful Journey to Success.”

Vincent Price, president of Duke University, will provide HPU’s Commencement address to graduate students on May 2, 2024. Price is the 10th president of Duke University, where he is also Walter Hines Page Professor of Public Policy and Political Science in the Sanford School of Public Policy and Trinity College of Arts and Sciences.

Scholarships

Mara Cooper, a junior history major at High Point University from Pooler, Ga., received the DeJoy-Woś Family Foundation Scholarship to participate in business and government relations educational and professional programs hosted by The Fund for American Studies in Washington, D.C., this summer.

The TFAS program pairs students with internship opportunities in their field of study. During her eight-week stay in the Capitol, Cooper took college courses and attended a variety of educational and interactive lectures by national leaders. She also completed a professional internship with the U.S. Fashion Industry Association and received personalized guidance from hand-picked mentors.