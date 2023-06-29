SUMMER SLAM SMACKDOWN: Roll on down to the Novant Health Fieldhouse this Saturday to watch the Greensboro Roller Derby in their first home bout of the season. The doubleheader starts at 3:30 p.m. and includes skaters from many different leagues around the area. Tickets can be bought online or at the door for $15, or $10 for students, seniors and military members.
