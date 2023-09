Dog Contest: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Howlin at the Moon Bakery, 1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem. Less than 30 pounds, more than 40 pounds, tricks and talents, celebrity look alike. $10 per entry, $20 for two entries or more. Benefits FurEver Friends of NC Spay/Neuter funds. tinyurl.com/5n8suyaa or stephip1234@yahoo.com.

Pet Partners’ Sixth Annual World’s Largest Pet Walk: 9 am. Sept. 23, Country Park, Shelter #1, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro. Park in bottom of the Greensboro Science Center parking lot. Supports Pet Partners’ therapy animal program. 336-403-3265 or tinyurl.com/3nhk34j4.

Remember Me Thursday Event: 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Friends of Eden Animal Rescue will light luminarias in honor of the 1,366 dogs and cats that did not get a second chance in 2022 in Rockingham County. Free. friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. No adoption fee. Adoptions include spay or neuter and vaccinations. www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets. Fosters are needed as well, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/foster.

Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, April through November, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Drop-ins welcome. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.

Volunteer Days: 10 a.m. Sundays, Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group, 394 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville. Walk, brush, interact with pets, gardeners are welcome to help in the community garden. 336-394-4106 or www.cvaag.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues’ page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA’s new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.