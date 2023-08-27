Yappy Hour: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Dog-related fun and festivities. Bring four-legged friends (on-leash) to enjoy splash pools, treats, doggie “beer” and more with community partners from Doggos and All Pets Considered. chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov.

Dog Contest: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Howlin at the Moon Bakery, 1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem. Less than 30 pounds, more than 40 pounds, tricks and talents, celebrity look alike. $10 per entry, $20 for two entries or more. Benefits FurEver Friends of NC Spay/Neuter funds. tinyurl.com/5n8suyaa or stephip1234@yahoo.com.

Pet Partners’ Sixth Annual World’s Largest Pet Walk: Sept. 23. Participants are encouraged to walk at any time, at any distance and in any location on Sept. 23 or any date during the month. Free, but Pet Partners encourages supporters to fundraise. Many participants raise money in honor of their own pet. worldslargestpetwalk.org or email worldslargestpetwalk@petpartners.org.

Remember Me Thursday Event: 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Friends of Eden Animal Rescue will light luminarias in honor of the 1,366 dogs and cats that did not get a second chance in 2022 in Rockingham County. Free. friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. No adoption fee. Adoptions include spay or neuter and vaccinations. www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets. Fosters are needed as well, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/foster.

Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, April through November, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Drop-ins welcome. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.

Volunteer Days: 10 a.m. Sundays, Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group, 394 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville. Walk, brush, interact with pets, gardeners are welcome to help in the community garden. 336-394-4106 or www.cvaag.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues’ page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA’s new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.