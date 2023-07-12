THURSDAY

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill: July 13-16, July 20-23, George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro. In this musical, Billie Holiday sings the songs that made her famous. Multiple dates and times. $26.73. www.rhinoleap.com.

Down to Earth Aerial Acrobatics: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Trivia Featuring Famous Friends: 3-4 p.m., Teen Garage, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 13-18. leslie.harrison@highpointnc.gov.

Eastern Music Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $13. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

FRIDAY

Adult Recess: 6-9 p.m., Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. For ages 21 and older. Food and beer available for purchase. tinyurl.com/4b7mj6uy.

Rewind: 1968 a Requiem for the Possible: 7:30 p.m. July 14 and 2 p.m. July 15-16, Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Dance-centered opera examining the consequences of the North Carolina eugenics program. $10 in advance. www.creativegreensboro.com.

Origami Story Time with Yasu Ishida: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Eastern Music Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. William Wolfram, piano. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. A preview of young artist orchestras. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $13. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Yadkin Arts Council Hosts Opening Reception for Annual Juried Art Show: 5-7 p.m., The Welborn Gallery & Red Wall Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Exhibit runs July 14-Sept. 1. www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/.

How to make an American son: 7:30 p.m. July 14-15, July 19-22 and 2 p.m. July 16 and July 23, Barber Theatre, Davidson College, 310 N. Main St., Davidson. Adults, $28; seniors, $23; students, $15. With Common Thread Theatre Collective. Holly Nañes directs. Play explores what happens when the American Dream collides with the reality of immigration and family. www.commonthreadtheatre.org.

Spamalot Young@Part: 7 p.m. July 14-15, 2 p.m. July 16, Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $14, including all taxes and fees. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

SATURDAY

Artfolios Holds Open Studio with Frank Campion: 2-5 p.m., 3640 N. Lakeshore Drive, Clemmons. Campion’s paintings and works on paper explore contrasting energies: Hard edge vs. soft edge, thin vs. thick, rational vs. random. Free. Hors d’oeuvres. 336-971-8957 or www.artfolios.shop/frank.

Mulan Movie and Character Visit: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

NC Museum of Natural Sciences presents “Animal Tracks”: 2 p.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. Also, a concert prelude at 7:15 p.m. on Dana Lawn. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Mighty 5’s: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $45. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

The Big Chill: 4-7 p.m., Bailey Park, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Various community organizations and faith groups prepare gallons and gallons of homemade ice cream for event-goers to sample free of charge. Live music, food trucks, face painting and free Cheerwine floats. Benefits The Shalom Project. 336-721-0606.

Common Thread Theatre Collective presents Our Journey: 2 p.m., N.C. A&T’s Paul Robeson Theatre, 1601 E. Market St., Greensboro. Interactive play for young audiences about self-discovery. Suitable for children ages 5-13. Free. Reserve ticket at https://form.jotform.com/231786569456069.

Young Audience Series: 11 a.m., 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Free mermaid crowns and pirate hats. All materials included. For children of all ages. Register at www.eventbrite.com or call 336-786-7998.

Randolph Arts Guild Rummage Sale: 8-11:30 a.m., Historic McCrary Building, 113 North St., Asheboro. Entry fee, $1. 800-123-4567.

Main in Color—Arts & Design Festival: 3-8 p.m., 101 S. Main St., High Point. Celebration of the artists, designers and creatives. Vendors, kid-friendly activities, food trucks and live performances. Free. www.mainincolor.com.

SUNDAY

Celebrate NC Parks: 2 p.m., hike the newly opened trails at Piedmont Land Conservancy’s Caraway Creek Preserve with view of Mount Shepherd and Caraway Mountain. Meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St. to carpool to the site. 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Eastern Music Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Paul Kantor, violin. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Music Festival—Young Artist Piano Recital: 3 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Concert: 6 p.m., Latham Park, 905 Cridland Road, Greensboro. Free. Donations accepted. With Mike Yelverton. creativegreensboro.com.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Breakout Program: 4:30 p.m., July 17, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Eastern Music Festival—Encircling the City: 10 a.m., Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road and Central Branch Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 10 a.m., Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Free. 336-318-6804.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

Eastern Music Festival—Encircling the City: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. EMF Faculty. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 3:30 p.m., Liberty Public Library, 239 S. Fayetteville St. Free. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Free. 336-318-6804.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Meet Author Libby McNamee: 2-4 p.m., High Point Museum 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Open to all ages. leslie.harrison@highpointnc.gov.

Eastern Music Festival—Encircling the City: 10 a.m., McGirt Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave. and Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Music Festival—Young Artist Chamber Music Recital: 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Music Festival—Signature Performance, Greensboro Opera and EMF: 6 and 8 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. “Yours Is My Heart Alone.” $45. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Music Festival—Signature Performance, Percussion Faculty: Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $35. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 10:30 a.m., Ramseur Lake. “As You Like It.” Free. 336-318-6804.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

how to make an american son: 7:30 p.m. July 20-22 and 2 p.m. July 23, Barber Theatre, Davidson College, 310 N. Main St., Davidson. Adults, $28; seniors, $23; students, $15. With Common Thread Theatre Collective. Holly Nañes directs. Play explores what happens when the American Dream collides with the reality of immigration and family. www.commonthreadtheatre.org.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill: July 20-23, George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro. In this musical, Billie Holiday sings the songs that made her famous. Multiple dates and times. $26.73. www.rhinoleap.com.

Big Bang Boom!: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Country music. Tickets start at $29.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 10:30 a.m., Randleman Public Library, 142 W. Academy St. Free. “The Tempest.” Free. 336-318-6804.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 3:30 p.m., Seagrove Public Library, 530 Old Plank Road, Seagrove. Free. 336-318-6804.

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance presents Cleopatra: 8 p.m. July 20-22, Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $25-$45. intothearts.org/events-info or 336-747-1414.

“Judgmental, Much?” A Rapid Retelling of Pride and Prejudice: 7 p.m. July 20-21, July 27 (sensory-friendly, free) July 28, 4 p.m. July 22 and July 29, 3 p.m. July 23 (sensory-friendly, free) July 30, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. $15-$20. www.sharedradiance.org.

A Wilkes County Legend—The Road to Statesville: 7 p.m. July 20-22 and July 27-29, also 3:30 p.m. July 23, Mac Gray Auditorium, 474 N. Center St., Statesville. $20. Historical fiction performed live on stage. Live music. Enter code DOOLEY for $4 discount on each ticket. www.centerstagealliance.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Free Concert, Zinc Kings (Piedmont Blues): 6-7:30 p.m., High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. 336-889-2787, Ext 26.

Moderate Level Hip Hop Class & Brunch: 1 p.m., Carver High School, 3545 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem. Free. With Triad Cultural Arts and Arts Council. qshavers@icloud.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Movie at the Park: 8:15 p.m., Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., Greensboro. Bring seating. Watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Greensboro Police Department’s grill team will be grilling up free hot dogs and hamburgers. 336-373-2937.

ecoExplore Entomology program: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Downtown Greenway Walking Tour: 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Complete a four-mile loop. Learn about Greensboro’s history, public art, economic impact, community stories, future projects and more. Register. tinyurl.com/DGwalktours. To volunteer, email chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Pop Culture Con: 10 a.m., Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. $10, children 10 and younger, free. Tickets available at the door.

Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest: 2-10 p.m., on Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Free admission. Food, beer garden, wine and more. Bring seating. 336-623-2110 or cadams@edennc.us.

Youth Catfishing Event: 8:40 a.m.-noon, 6540 Service Road, Yadkinville. For children 15 and younger. Hot dog lunch at noon. Reserve spot. With Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation. 336-682-3456.

Christmas in July with the Asheboro Zookeepers Baseball Team: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. Cohosted by the Heart of NC Visitors Bureau and the North Carolina Zoo. Bring unwrapped, new toys for Toys for Tots and receive tickets for prize baskets, goodies, etc. 336-460-7018.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Concert: 6 p.m., Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., Greensboro. Free. Sahara Reggae Band. www.creativegreensboro.com.