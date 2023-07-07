Christina Campbell, a rising sophomore who is home-schooled, and Davis Skorich, a rising freshman at Forsyth Country Day School, will be heading to Washington, D.C., from July 9-11 to take part in JDRF’s 2023 Children’s Congress on Capitol Hill.

JDRF, a nonprofit funding Type 1 diabetes research, chose Campbell and Skorich to join a delegation of 160 kids and teens, ages 4 to 17 and representing all 50 states as well as five other countries.

During Children’s Congress, the delegates will participate in leadership and character-building programs and interact with T1D role models. They will also engage in a number of activities on Capitol Hill, including attending a Senate hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the urgent need for continued Federal funding through the Special Diabetes Program.

Skorich, who was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 5, said, “In the beginning, I had to adapt my life to function with T1D, missing out on physical activities and sports, having to manage what I ate and sometimes not eating at all, and losing hours of sleep at night. T1D research is important to me because it has allowed me to enjoy life without worrying about my diabetes every minute.” Learn more about Skorich at cc.jdrf.org/delegates/davis-2/.

Campbell, diagnosed with T1D when she was 9, agreed that progress in T1D research has been a game-changer. “Since upgrading (my diabetes technology), I have had far fewer scary low and high blood sugars, because my insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor work around the clock to keep me in range. All of this technology is possible because of research funding.” Learn more about Campbell at cc.jdrf.org/delegates/christina-2/.

Follow the Children’s Congress delegates by visiting cc.jdrf.org or using the hashtag #JDRFCC23 on social media.