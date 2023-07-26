President's list
Alexis S. Alston of Asheboro
Anna Gullion of Bennett
Anna Catherine Altmann of Burlington
Raegan Ann Baldwin of Burlington
Emma Lucille Corbett of Burlington
Isley Grace Duggins of Burlington
Riley Lauren Fennelle of Burlington
Jacob Samuel Karty of Burlington
Hunter Hall Lakey of Burlington
Daisy Itzel Martinez-Jimenez of Burlington
Valerie Nichole Mason of Burlington
Eric K. Mulford of Burlington
Azariah Monet Peterson of Burlington
Jose Alexander Reyes Arias of Burlington
Janeeta Symone Angeliqu Smith of Burlington
Camille Weaver of Burlington
Kevin Eduardo Garcia Reyes of Burlington
Diego Giovanni Hernandez of Burlington
Jacqueline Yates May of Burlington
Christina Marie Westbrooks of Burlington
Emma Lyn Bach of Elon
Taylor Grace Capello of Elon
Aubrey Bruce Cavey of Elon
Vincent Chen of Elon
Victoria Ann Hagen of Elon
Trey Gregory Herenda of Elon
Blake Avery Kessel of Elon
Changhyeon Lee of Elon
Yi Xin Ling of Elon
Jenna Suzanne Moylan of Elon
Molly Catherine Moylan of Elon
Natalie Briggs Peeples of Elon
William Colten Picca of Elon
Jaelan Elise Price of Elon
Hampton Hiers Taron of Elon
Jasmine Krysten Walker of Elon
Eva Noel Farmer of Gibsonville
Catherine Elizabeth Rice of Gibsonville
Malaina Grace Carter of Graham
Tyra Duque of Graham
Zillion Z. Moe of Graham
Ashland Brook Sutton of Graham
Raea Foushee Tyson of Graham
Niara Noel Legette of High Point
Delyla Vivian Makki of Archdale
Joely Summey of High Point
Amani LeShae Smalls of Eden
Raney Virginia Parr of Liberty
Danielle Kelsie Giraldo of Oak Ridge
Lana Cheyenne Jacobs of Reidsville
Karrie Ann Scales of Reidsville
Charles De Poortere of Summerfield
Benjamin G. Puchyr of Summerfield
Grace E. Barnhill of Greensboro
Kiara M. Hunter of Greensboro
Christian A. Atwater of Greensboro
Taylor Mellow of Greensboro
Graysen Leigh Shirley of Greensboro
Amaya Michelle Gaines of Greensboro
Lauren Paige Beuerle of Greensboro
Adam James Pitman of Greensboro
Erin Marie Pitman of Greensboro
Chengtian Xu of Burlington
Dean's list
Amelia Grace Arcaro-Burbridge of Burlington
Brett Michael Bailey of Burlington
Andrew Elliott Hartle of Burlington
Erica Julitha Matkins of Burlington
Steven Charles Saavedra of Burlington
Dwight Haydn Stucker of Burlington
Jackson Charles Webb of Burlington
Danelia Coburn of Burlington
Gillian Grace Coleman of Burlington
Carlos Alexander Gomez Lopez Jr. of Burlington
Brynna Glynn Rose of Burlington
Emanuel Sanchez Perez of Burlington
John Robert Allen of Elon
Nicolas Eric Boinet of Elon
Owen Hurley Crider of Elon
Joseph Foster Davis of Elon
Katherine Marie Evans of Elon
Anna Fern Grenier of Elon
Ashanti Renazgaha Horton of Elon
Jack Lohman of Elon
Bethany Paige Marzella of Elon
Elana Kaitlyn Setliff of Elon
Jessica Tiana Walker of Elon
Nathan Timothy Byrd of Graham
Jose Alfredo Torres-Reyes of Graham
Daniel Gaona Flores of High Point
Alana Briann Hargett of Kernersville
Ariston Jace Tomes of Kernersville
Emma Claire Wolfe of Kernersville
Olivia Kagan Peterson V of Summerfield
Eileena N. Boyce of Whitsett
Lilly Nguyen Tran of Greensboro
Ja'Mya Simone McKoy of Greensboro
Raven Preston of Greensboro
Dominic Joseph Fillippa III of Greensboro
Joseph Allen Navin of Greensboro
Natalie Marie Hood of Greensboro
Emily Donna Moxon of Greensboro
Gerald W. Fuller of Davidson
Emma Delaney Larsen of Davidson
Jingyi Tang of Elon