11th Annual United Way of Greater High Point CANpaign food drive is underway

United Way of Greater High Point's 11th annual "canpaign" food drive is underway this week.
Residents may use Text-to-Give to make a financial donation. Text FOODDRIVE2020 TO 44-321. Or they may visit www.unitedwayhp.org/canpaign-food-drive-2020 and make a donation there.
Food donations can be dropped off any day this week at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point. Call 336-883-4127 to schedule a drop-off.
Food can be ordered off Amazon and delivered to the nonprofit. This should be the shipping address: United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262.