The 2021 UNCG Faculty Award recipients have been announced. They are:
Teaching AwardsUNC BOG Excellence in Teaching Award: Rebecca MacLeod, professor, School of Music
Mary Settle Sharp Award for Teaching Excellence: Sarah Daynes, professor, department of sociology
James Y. Joyner Award for Teaching Excellence: Sally Koerner, assistant professor, department of biology
Anna Maria Gove Award for Teaching Excellence: Kim Cuny, senior academic professional, department of communication studies
UNCG Online Award for Excellence in Online Education: Elizabeth Lewis, visiting assistant professor, department of mathematics and statistics
Related AwardsOutstanding Faculty Mentor Award: Laurie Wideman, Safrit-Ennis distinguished professor, department of kinesiology
Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award, Pre-tenured Category: Chris Wahlheim, assistant professor, department of psychology
Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award, Post-tenured Category: Sharon Morrison, professor, department of public health education; and Sudha Shreeniwas, associate professor, department of human development and family studies
Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award, Non-tenured Category: Aileen Reid, clinical assistant professor, department of educational research methodology
Student Learning Enhancement Awards: Department of chemistry and biochemistry
Advising Excellence Award: Pamela Ladrow, senior lecturer, department of psychology
Service Leadership Awards Gladys Strawn Bullard Award: Rebecca Adams, professor, gerontology program
Holshouser Award for Excellence in Public Service Nominee: Stephen Sills, professor, department of sociology
O. Max Gardner Nominee: Omar Ali, dean, Lloyd International Honors College
Research Excellence AwardsSenior Research Excellence Award: Jennifer Etnier, Julia Taylor Morton distinguished professor, department of kinesiology
Junior Research Excellence Award: Gabriela Livas Stein, professor, department of psychology
In addition, Faculty Excellence in Research & Creative Activity awards were given to faculty in each unit. To see the list, a 33-page PDF document, visit tinyurl.com/yz7vwy3p.
