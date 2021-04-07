A guide to get easily to the heart of an artichoke

Here’s how to trim artichokes and get to its heart.

First, cut a couple of lemons in half and squeeze the juice into a large bowl of ice water, then toss the halves in. As you trim the artichokes, toss them into the water to keep them from browning. Alternatively, you can rub the artichoke with cut lemons as you go along.

Next, if you are steaming the artichokes, cut off the excess stem so it will sit flat and upright in the steamer.

Starting at the bottom, remove the tough and smaller leaves toward the base with your fingers. Then, using the kitchen shears, cut the thorny end of each individual leaf. Remember occasionally to dip the artichoke in the lemon water or rub a cut lemon over the artichoke as you go.

When the leaves are all trimmed, cut an inch or so off the top of the artichoke, spread the leaves with your fingers, give it a final rinse under some running water and you will be ready to rock and roll.

If you’re only going to use the hearts, you’ll need to pull off all of the leaves until you hit the yellow part, where it feels soft and tender. Then, cut off the top, and trim the bottom of the artichoke of anything green. Finally, trim and peel the stem.