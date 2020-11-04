A pumpkin spice celebration for cheesecake lovers

Each of us has experienced regret in varying degrees.

If only I'd traveled across Europe that summer in college when I had the chance.

I should have asked her out before my best friend did.

Or, if you're me:

I wish I hadn't set down that pan of pumpkin cheesecake bars — which I was just about to take pictures of — to hang over the edge of the counter, which surely would have prevented it from falling, face-down, onto the kitchen floor. Face palm.

Yeah. Good choices can be hard.

I did make one, though: I baked two different recipes for the story!

Eventually, you just have to throw a dart. I threw two. These bars are both really tasty, their flavor profiles similar — fall-seasonal spices and scents paired with creamy fillings and each with a nice, thick, buttery crust.

First, the crunchy, creamy, gooey version from Chelsea's Messy Apron. What was pretty cool was that she offered versions for both 9-by-9 and 9-by-13 pans (I went with the smaller). Baking is math. Math is not my friend. I'm grateful for all the conversion tools available in 2020, but really, I just want the recipe to tell me what to do.