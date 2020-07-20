Berry College, Greensboro: Kaela Ruble, B.S. degree in psychology
Bob Jones University, Climax: Benjamin Taylor, B.A. in history
Bridgewater College, Greensboro: Sophie S. Hargrave, bachelor of arts in philosophy and religion, magna cum laude and was a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program; Austin J. Scott, bachelor of science in business administration, cum laude
Bucknell University, Greensboro, James Bennett; High Point, Ben Robertson
Campbellsville University, president's list, High Point: Sophia Ball
Cedarville University, Summerfield: Jaclyn Creaturo, Bachelor of Arts degree in worship
Coastal Carolina University, Greensboro: Brandi Moyer, marine science; Tristen Simmons, communication major
Colorado College, Greensboro: Shane Brown, bachelor's degree in music
Eastern Connecticut State University, High Point: Jonathan Garces-Garcia, Bachelor of Science in finance
Georgia State University, dean's list, Greensboro: Victor Sledge, Zakaylah Williams
Graceland University, Greensboro: Veronica Maldonado, Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Hudson Valley Community College, Greensboro: Makeda Nivens - Nivens graduated from the nursing academic program
Mars Hill University, High Point: Nathan Ryan Doucette, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration
Ohio University, Greensboro: Omobolaji Fawole, Bachelor of Science
Shenandoah University, Summerfield: Miranda Thomas, degree in traditional pharmacy
Southeast Missouri State University, Greensboro: Cole Kennedy, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude
Southern Arkansas University, Jamestown: Prathyusha Dasyam, Master of Science degree in computer and information science
Tallahassee Community College, High Point: Samantha Curran
The University of Tampa, High Point: Abigail Nerogic, Bachelor of Science in psychology
Troy University, Whitsett: Emily Apple, Master of Science in human resource management
Union College, Greensboro: Gangliang Zhao, Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and German studies
University of Central Oklahoma, Greensboro: Jennifer Nicole McGhee, Master of Science degree in family and child studies – infant/child specialist, graduated with honors
University of Iowa, Greensboro: Meagan Gardner, B.A., health and human physiology
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Greensboro: Karl Micah Shaffer, Bachelor of Science with high distinction from the college of arts and sciences
University of North Georgia, Greensboro: Christian Weaver, Bachelor of Arts in history. Also, awarded commission as second lieutenant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.