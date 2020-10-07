A roundup of spring 2020 university and college graduates, near and far

Berry College, Greensboro: Kaela Ruble, B.S. degree in psychology
Bismarck State College, Climax, Nicholas Carlberg, associate in applied science degree in web page development and design
Bob Jones University, Climax: Benjamin Taylor, B.A. in history
Bridgewater College, Greensboro: Sophie S. Hargrave, bachelor of arts in philosophy and religion, magna cum laude and was a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program; Austin J. Scott, bachelor of science in business administration, cum laude
Bucknell University, Greensboro, James Bennett; High Point, Ben Robertson
Campbellsville University, president's list, High Point: Sophia Ball
Cedarville University, Summerfield: Jaclyn Creaturo, Bachelor of Arts degree in worship
Coastal Carolina University, Greensboro: Brandi Moyer, marine science; Tristen Simmons, communication major
Colorado College, Greensboro: Shane Brown, bachelor's degree in music
Eastern Connecticut State University, High Point: Jonathan Garces-Garcia, Bachelor of Science in finance
Georgia State University, dean's list, Greensboro: Victor Sledge, Zakaylah Williams
Graceland University, Greensboro: Veronica Maldonado, Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Hudson Valley Community College, Greensboro: Makeda Nivens - Nivens graduated from the nursing academic program
Mars Hill University, High Point: Nathan Ryan Doucette, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration
Ohio University, Greensboro: Omobolaji Fawole, Bachelor of Science
Shenandoah University, Summerfield: Miranda Thomas, degree in traditional pharmacy
Southeast Missouri State University, Greensboro: Cole Kennedy, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude
Southern Arkansas University, Jamestown: Prathyusha Dasyam, Master of Science degree in computer and information science
Tallahassee Community College, High Point: Samantha Curran
The University of Tampa, High Point: Abigail Nerogic, Bachelor of Science in psychology
Troy University, Whitsett: Emily Apple, Master of Science in human resource management
Union College, Greensboro: Gangliang Zhao, Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and German studies
University of Central Oklahoma, Greensboro: Jennifer Nicole McGhee, Master of Science degree in family and child studies – infant/child specialist, graduated with honors
University of Iowa, Greensboro: Meagan Gardner, B.A., health and human physiology
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Greensboro: Karl Micah Shaffer, Bachelor of Science with high distinction from the college of arts and sciences
University of North Georgia, Greensboro: Christian Weaver, Bachelor of Arts in history. Also, awarded commission as second lieutenant.
Wheaton College, Pleasant Garden: Micah Kimel, degree in economics
