Austin Peay State University, dean's list, Greensboro: Tangie Caulder
Belmont University, dean's list, Greensboro: Jaime Aronson, Wallace Robinson; High Point, Georgia King, Drachel Pereira
Berry College, dean's list, Greensboro: Hannah Hulsman
Bob Jones University, president's list, Pleasant Garden, Jonathan Allen; Whitsett, Conner Brown; dean's list, High Point: Tucker Arnold
Bucknell University, dean's list, Greensboro: James Bennett
Coastal Carolina University, president's list, Colfax, Michael Link, Greensboro, Ethan Walker; dean's list, Greensboro, Grace Carrino, Kathrin Dorrell, High Point, Claire Hamilton; Whitsett, Riley Russell
College of Charleston, president's list, Greensboro: Hilla Edri, Anne Spong
Curry College, dean's list, Greensboro: Molly Frosheiser
Emerson College, dean's list, Greensboro: Sierra Delk, Gina Martin
Georgia Institute of Technology, faculty honors, Greensboro, McKenzie Campbell; dean's list, Greensboro: Ethan Kreager, Grant Rohlfing
Harding University, dean's list, Greensboro: Megan Harris, Alyssa Scott
Jacksonville State University, president's list, Summerfield: Walker Harris
James Madison University, president's list, Greensboro: Morgan Dodson, Caroline Jessup, Emma Lloyd
Kennesaw State University, president's list, Greensboro, William Loftus; dean's list, Greensboro, Corbin McLean
Mansfield University, dean's list, Greensboro: Andrew Workman
Mars Hill University, dean's list, Climax, Kiersten R. Foust; Greensboro, Delaney Sue Joyce, Sydney Renee Joyce; High Point, Nathan Ryan Doucette
Mary Baldwin University, honors list, Greensboro: India McCoy
Muhlenberg College, dean's list, Greensboro: Kalie Jamieson
Ohio University, dean's list, Greensboro, Omobolaji Fawole; Summerfield, Caroline Donato
Pensacola Christian College, dean's list, Oak Ridge, David Cuevas; Whitsett, Brandon Wilbur
Samford University, dean's list, Greensboro, John Petitfils, Meghan Speckman, Virginia Tomlinson, Haven Voorhees, Mitchell Whitley; Stokesdale, Mariah Dilmore
Sherman College of Chiropractic, president's list, High Point: Sydney Stroud
The College of Saint Rose, dean's list, High Point: Tanaia Freeman
University of Kentucky, dean's list, Greensboro: Meredith Richardson
University of Mississippi, chancellor's honor roll, Greensboro, Aileen Jimenez, Peyton James Roseberry; High Point, Kora Eilise Kelly; Summerfield, Kaitlin Elizabeth Haines, Frank Tamborino, Sanna Amanda Melina Trolle; dean's honor roll, High Point, William McRae Hendrix; Stokesdale, Kinlie Grace Rackard, Ellen Kinlaw
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean's list, Greensboro: Karl Micah Shaffer
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, dean's list, High Point: A. Bianca Col
Wofford College, dean's list, Greensboro: John Beard Jr., Alexander Michael, Jennifer Overman
Worcester Polytechnic Institute, dean's list, Greensboro: Kaitlin Mason
