Austin Peay State University, dean's list, Greensboro: Tangie Caulder

Belmont University, dean's list, Greensboro: Jaime Aronson, Wallace Robinson; High Point, Georgia King, Drachel Pereira

Berry College, dean's list, Greensboro: Hannah Hulsman

Bob Jones University, president's list, Pleasant Garden, Jonathan Allen; Whitsett, Conner Brown; dean's list, High Point: Tucker Arnold

Bucknell University, dean's list, Greensboro: James Bennett

Coastal Carolina University, president's list, Colfax, Michael Link, Greensboro, Ethan Walker; dean's list, Greensboro, Grace Carrino, Kathrin Dorrell, High Point, Claire Hamilton; Whitsett, Riley Russell

College of Charleston, president's list, Greensboro: Hilla Edri, Anne Spong

Curry College, dean's list, Greensboro: Molly Frosheiser

Emerson College, dean's list, Greensboro: Sierra Delk, Gina Martin

Georgia Institute of Technology, faculty honors, Greensboro, McKenzie Campbell; dean's list, Greensboro: Ethan Kreager, Grant Rohlfing

Harding University, dean's list, Greensboro: Megan Harris, Alyssa Scott

Jacksonville State University, president's list, Summerfield: Walker Harris

James Madison University, president's list, Greensboro: Morgan Dodson, Caroline Jessup, Emma Lloyd

Kennesaw State University, president's list, Greensboro, William Loftus; dean's list, Greensboro, Corbin McLean

Mansfield University, dean's list, Greensboro: Andrew Workman

Mars Hill University, dean's list, Climax, Kiersten R. Foust; Greensboro, Delaney Sue Joyce, Sydney Renee Joyce; High Point, Nathan Ryan Doucette

Mary Baldwin University, honors list, Greensboro: India McCoy

Muhlenberg College, dean's list, Greensboro: Kalie Jamieson

Ohio University, dean's list, Greensboro, Omobolaji Fawole; Summerfield, Caroline Donato

Pensacola Christian College, dean's list, Oak Ridge, David Cuevas; Whitsett, Brandon Wilbur

Samford University, dean's list, Greensboro, John Petitfils, Meghan Speckman, Virginia Tomlinson, Haven Voorhees, Mitchell Whitley; Stokesdale, Mariah Dilmore

Sherman College of Chiropractic, president's list, High Point: Sydney Stroud

The College of Saint Rose, dean's list, High Point: Tanaia Freeman

University of Kentucky, dean's list, Greensboro: Meredith Richardson

University of Mississippi, chancellor's honor roll, Greensboro, Aileen Jimenez, Peyton James Roseberry; High Point, Kora Eilise Kelly; Summerfield, Kaitlin Elizabeth Haines, Frank Tamborino, Sanna Amanda Melina Trolle; dean's honor roll, High Point, William McRae Hendrix; Stokesdale, Kinlie Grace Rackard, Ellen Kinlaw

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dean's list, Greensboro: Karl Micah Shaffer

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, dean's list, High Point: A. Bianca Col

Wofford College, dean's list, Greensboro: John Beard Jr., Alexander Michael, Jennifer Overman

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, dean's list, Greensboro: Kaitlin Mason

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments