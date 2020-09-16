 Skip to main content
A roundup of summer 2020 university and college graduates, near and far
University of Alabama: Gibsonville, Madeline Leupold, Master of Business Administration; Greensboro, Josie Geiger, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences

