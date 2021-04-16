Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter announces 51st Cotillion

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its 51st cotillion at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The event is virtual.
The theme is “Capture a Vision Fair.”
The mistress of ceremony is Angie Williams-McMichael and the guest speaker is Dr. Joye Warr. Tonya Alexander is the choreographer.
During the past year, the debutantes have participated in HBCU events, etiquette workshops, a mother-daughter tea, movies, a paint party and a virtual college reveal celebration. The cotillion also raises scholarship money for the debutantes.
The following seniors will be presented:
Victoria Floyd, daughter of Victor and Yolanda Floyd, Chester Senior High School
Trinity Matthews, daughter of Wendy and Lynch Hunt, Raymond Matthews, The Middle College at Bennett
Justyce McAdoo, daughter of Kimberly Swann and Victor Grullon, Dudley High School
Zion Pittman, daughter of Michael and Ida Pittman, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Zyan Rhynehardt, daughter of Tim and Paulette Rhynehardt, West Forsyth High School
Kierstin Richardson, daughter of Chandrea Richardson and Rufus Alford, Kearns Academy High School
Divine Uzokwe, daughter of Alex Uzokwe and Ijeoma Uzokwe, Southeast Guilford High School
Ayana Whitaker, daughter of Derrick and Sandy Whitaker, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
The cotillion co-chairwomen are Leslie Cue and Paulette Rhynehardt. Steering committee members are Kendra Adams, Keisha Brown, Doris Davis, Crystal Gunter, Sandra Hayes, Gloria Jackson, Dorothy Johns, Sherilynn Little, Alana McCarter, Lisa Powell, Tanesha Roberts-Lowe, Kenya Smith, Fernanda Tate-Owens, Lillie Tucker, Carol Waddell, Judy Watkins-Southerland, Tabbetha Watts, Tammy Webb, She’Neka Williams and Shirrell Williams.
Melanie Thompson is the president; Tonya Adams Stokes is the vice president of the chapter.