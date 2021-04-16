Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter announces 51st Cotillion

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its 51st cotillion at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The event is virtual.

The theme is “Capture a Vision Fair.”

The mistress of ceremony is Angie Williams-McMichael and the guest speaker is Dr. Joye Warr. Tonya Alexander is the choreographer.

During the past year, the debutantes have participated in HBCU events, etiquette workshops, a mother-daughter tea, movies, a paint party and a virtual college reveal celebration. The cotillion also raises scholarship money for the debutantes.

The following seniors will be presented:

Victoria Floyd, daughter of Victor and Yolanda Floyd, Chester Senior High School

Trinity Matthews, daughter of Wendy and Lynch Hunt, Raymond Matthews, The Middle College at Bennett

Justyce McAdoo, daughter of Kimberly Swann and Victor Grullon, Dudley High School

Zion Pittman, daughter of Michael and Ida Pittman, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts