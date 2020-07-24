Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its golden 50th Cotillion on Saturday, July 25, in a virtual setting. The theme is “Golden Pearls of Excellence.” The chapter will present 11 young ladies.
The mistress of ceremony is Pamela Taylor and the guest speaker is Dr. Daphne Ferguson Young. During the past year, the debutantes have participated in black history events, etiquette workshops, a mother-daughter tea, sleepovers, community service projects and a virtual college reveal day. The cotillion also raises scholarship money for the debutantes.
The following recent 2020 high school graduates will be presented:
- Carolyn Adams, daughter of Kenneth and Kendra Adams, Southwest Guilford High School and GTCC Jamestown.
- Aaliyah Bynum, daughter of Betty Bynum, Smith High School
- Eboni Hayes, daughter of Todd Hayes, Trice Hickman-Hayes and Robin Whitsett Hayes, Cary High School.
- Ariel Henry, daughter of Kevin Henry Sr. and Helena Henry, Dudley High School.
- Sahana McCain, daughter of Travis McCain and Stacie Cotton, Middle College at UNCG.
- Makiya Palmer, daughter of Ahmad Palmer and Melanie Thompson Palmer, Andrews High School.
- Marissa Todmann, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Todmann, Atkins High School
- Camryn Torrence, daughter of Stephen and Cheryl Torrence, High Point Central High School.
- Meliah Williams, daughter of Braxton and Melinda Williams, East Forsyth High School.
- Mallory Witherspoon, daughter of Byron and Natasha Witherspoon, Piedmont Classical High School.
- Morgan Yeldell, daughter of Brian and Crystal Yeldell, Bishop McNamara High School.
The cotillion chairwoman is Keisha Brown. The steering committee members are Leslie Cue, Doris Davis, Linda Hanes, Sandra Hayes, Gloria Jackson, Dorothy Johnson, Jennifer King-Fairely, Sherilynn Little, Cynthia Marshall, Denise Patterson, Lisa Powell, Tanesha Roberts-Lowe, Kenya Smith, Fernanda Tate-Owens, Michele Thomas, Lillie Tucker, Judy Watkins-Southerland and Sheneka Williams.
Melanie Thompson-Palmer is the president and Tonya Adams Stokes is the vice president of the chapter.
