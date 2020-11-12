 Skip to main content
American Legion Cone Post 386 will sell hot dog chili sauce on Saturday morning
In normal times, the American Legion Cone Post 386 sells hot dogs on Saturdays to raise funds. This picture was taken in 2018. The post is selling hot dog chili sauce on Saturday, Nov. 14.

 Courtesy of Harry Thetford

American Legion Cone Post 386 sold its hot dog chili sauce on Nov. 7. According to the post's Facebook page, the sale "was successful beyond all expectations" and they sold out in the first half hour.

The post will sell its chili sauce again from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The chili sauce will be packaged in 8 oz. and 16 oz. plastic containers for the price of $3 and $6 respectively. The sale will be walk through only, masks required, social distancing observed, one customer at a time, and if possible, customers should have the correct change.

If the post has a similar customer response on Nov. 14, then a decision will be made to possibly offer the chili sauce for sale each succeeding Saturday until COVID conditions permit them to resume hot dog sales.

Further updates will be posted when information is available.

For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Cone-Post-386-198616256815229/?ref=page_internal.

