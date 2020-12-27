Amy Dixon: Add some blues to your winter garden

Blue pots are an instant surge of color into the garden. Cobalt blue is always thought to be the most dramatic, but any shade of blue stands out nicely in the winter garden. One single blue pot, regardless of size, can make a garden glow in the winter. One important design element to consider, also, is the impact of the empty pot. Even left unplanted, a hefty glazed ceramic pot can be nestled into an existing garden bed to create an artful touch of color.

I wrote about bottle trees a few weeks ago, which are especially striking in winter adorned with classic blue bottles. Even without a tree, blue bottles can be lined along the window sills of sheds, strung to catch the light, or arranged around a seating area.

Consider the effect of a blue garden gate, fence or arbor. Making a bold statement with paint is a way to breathe new life into a space, so why not try it in your garden? My old, weathered garden shed would be an eyesore, were it not for the loud teal-blue door that brightens it up.

On sunny winter days, the blue sky is an energetic force for most of us. That color is powerful, in its purest form. The blue elements in our winter gardens can become a reflection of the sky — a way to join the heavens with the earth. And anything that can energize me and my garden during the drab days of winter is fine by me.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101