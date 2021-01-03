Amy Dixon: Giving back to nature

Well, Christmas Day has past, and no doubt, many readers have given and received a trove of gifts. While we all may not subscribe to the tradition of holiday gift giving, it's a jolly notion to spread joy to others in any way we're able. So why not exude a little generosity to nature and give back in small, meaningful ways?

Nature has given me so much joy during my life — from the forests that I've hiked to the wildlife that frequents my backyard. During this season, I find it important to consider the ways I can give back to the local and global ecosystem, which have helped me grow in myriad ways.

Giving back to nature looks different for everyone and is often small actions that have a big impact. Take, for example, the birds. With a thinner food supply in winter, wild birds have to work harder to survive during the cold months. There are many simple and creative ways we can help our backyard birds thrive this time of year.

If you don't already have bird feeders, get a couple. Feeders don't have to be expensive or elaborate. There are many types of feeders (tube, platform, etc.) that are designed to attract specific types of birds. But if you're new to feeding the birds, don't over complicate it. Just the act of putting out food is a boost to the birds.