Amy Dixon: Giving back to nature

Well, Christmas Day has past, and no doubt, many readers have given and received a trove of gifts. While we all may not subscribe to the tradition of holiday gift giving, it's a jolly notion to spread joy to others in any way we're able. So why not exude a little generosity to nature and give back in small, meaningful ways?
Nature has given me so much joy during my life — from the forests that I've hiked to the wildlife that frequents my backyard. During this season, I find it important to consider the ways I can give back to the local and global ecosystem, which have helped me grow in myriad ways.
Giving back to nature looks different for everyone and is often small actions that have a big impact. Take, for example, the birds. With a thinner food supply in winter, wild birds have to work harder to survive during the cold months. There are many simple and creative ways we can help our backyard birds thrive this time of year.
If you don't already have bird feeders, get a couple. Feeders don't have to be expensive or elaborate. There are many types of feeders (tube, platform, etc.) that are designed to attract specific types of birds. But if you're new to feeding the birds, don't over complicate it. Just the act of putting out food is a boost to the birds.
Making natural DIY feeders is a clever idea, too. The pine cone feeder is perhaps the simplest of all DIY feeders and can be made in a matter of minutes. Forage some sturdy pine cones from your landscape, smear on some natural peanut butter and roll them in bird seed. A piece of ribbon or twine will easily loop around the pine cones so you can hang them from tree limbs.
Homemade or store bought suet cakes can be hung from tree limbs, which give birds a high-calorie food source to build their fat reserves. You can make suet cakes or suet balls at home, using a combination of lard, cornmeal, fruit and seed.
Another idea for feeding wild birds is hanging strands of dried fruit, fresh cranberries and popcorn in trees or shrubs. Although a little more time-consuming, this method will provide you and the birds enjoyment, not to mention it looks quite decorative.
Other than feeding the birds, there are other ways we can give back to nature. Make a pledge to plant more pollinator plants. Do a little research on what plants you can add to your home garden that will fuel butterflies, hummingbirds or caterpillars. Or better yet, actively plant more pollinator plants. Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean we can't pop a few hardy plants in the ground.
Making a commitment to more sustainable gardening practices is also a great way to give back to nature. This can be as simple or complex as you want it to be — but little steps can go a long way.
The rule of sustainability I try to live by the most, is reusing what I already have. Reuse the plastic pots and trays you have piled in the shed to start seeds. Then reuse them again and again until they crack or crumble. And then recycle them. We have several places in the Piedmont Triad, such as the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, that recycle nursery plastics.
Instead of synthetic fertilizers, use more compost. And while you're at it, make more compost. Reduce the size of your lawn by planting drought-tolerant native plants. Mend hoses instead of buying new ones. If you must use control products in your garden, choose organic and biological products. Follow the label and spray responsibly. Or better yet, pay your kids for every Japanese beetle they pluck off your roses.
Plant more trees and plant them in the right spaces. Irresponsibly planting large trees under or near utility lines causes more work down the road. Make sure to do your homework before you plant any tree, so that you don't infringe on overhead or underground utilities, your home or neighboring properties. Responsible tree planting can be sustainable in many ways, helping to shade and cool our homes, providing food for hungry insects and restoring our urban canopy.
These are just a few examples of how to practice more sustainable methods of home gardening. We live in a disposable society full of single-use items, so getting the most life from the things we've got lying around is very important.
I encourage everyone to take a pause this holiday season, internalize what nature gives to you so freely, and consider the things you could do to give a little back. In the true spirit of the season, give generously and love truly.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101