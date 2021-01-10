Amy Dixon: The intoxication of seed catalogs

There are certain vices in this world that draw our hands and minds, steal our concentration and ultimately consume us for an undetermined amount of time. Some of these habits are physically and mentally unhealthy, but others are perfectly acceptable and welcomed, especially in the short days of January.

Seed catalogs are just such a distraction. They offer gardeners a reprieve and escape from the gloom that often lingers outside our windows in winter. These catalogs are a welcome site on cold days and can often seduce our minds with colorful pictures of tasty vegetables and fragrant blossoms.

A freshly delivered catalog can paralyze me at my mailbox, as I quickly thumb through and start reading descriptions. I've almost been hit by passing cars as I linger too long by the road, my mouth watering as I read of the subtle burgundy rouge of the 'Blue Bumblebee' grape tomato.

As gardeners, January gives us ample time to peruse seed catalogs and pick what we want to plant where. But there's no use in ordering seeds until we have a plan — which is why striking a balance is so important when shopping for seeds. My mind quickly becomes intoxicated with speculative images of my bountiful summer harvest and my profusion of colorful heirloom zinnias which can be seen from space.