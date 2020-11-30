An Appalachian Christmas with Laurelyn Dossett

Join the High Point Arts Council at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, for an evening of Appalachian holiday music with Laurelyn Dossett. This event can be attended in one of two ways: There will be a limited in-person audience at the Centennial Station Arts Center plus it will be livestreamed.

Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett lives and writes in Stokes County. Her songs have appeared in film and television and have been recorded by many artists including Grammy-winning Levon Helm (Anna Lee) and Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops (Leaving Eden).

She has partnered with Triad Stage on six plays-with-music, and in 2018 she premiered Leaving Eden at Playmaker’s with playwright Mike Wiley. Her song cycle, The Gathering: A Winter's Tale in Six Songs was performed in November 2019 by the Winston-Salem Symphony.

Laurelyn has performed on many national stages, including Merlefest and A Prairie Home Companion, and toured regionally for 20 years. She founded and continues to host the annual “Songs of Hope and Justice” at the North Carolina Folk Festival. She is the recipient of the Betty Cone Medal of Arts, the North Carolina Arts Council Fellowship for songwriting, winner of the Chris Austin songwriting contest at Merlefest, and has been a fellow at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts.