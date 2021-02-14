Animal shelter lines litter boxes with names of people’s ex’s for Valentine’s Day fundraising effort

Talk about getting dumped.

A Maine animal shelter is raising money by selling negative advertising at the bottom of litter boxes, where their cats will relieve themselves on the written names of people whose ex-lovers are looking for revenge.

The Humane Society Waterville Area in Maine came up with the idea to offer relief to those who will be spending Valentine’s Day alone.

“We’ll write your ex’s name on a small piece of paper and place it in one of our finest litter boxes. Then our cats will get to work! Our felines promise to cover your #1 ex in plenty of #2,” reads an ad on the shelter’s Facebook page. “All proceeds will benefit our residents. Please visit the following link between now and February 14th to declare your unlove this Valentine’s Day.”

The idea was well received on Facebook, where dozens of people expressed interest in volunteering names.

Humane Society Waterville Area has been in operation for more than 50 years and lists dogs, cats and guinea pigs on its adoption page. Among the cats that could be pooping on the names of disliked former lovers are a black 3-year-old male named Puma, a 1-year-old female called Ace and a 6-year-old boy who goes by Cadillac.