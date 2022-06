Joneses Married 70 Years Mr. and Mrs. William Jones of Greensboro are pleased to announce their 70th wedding anniversary. The celebration took place on May 28, 2022 at Forest Oaks Country Club. The couple has four children, William Jones of Greensboro; Jeff Jones of Ecuador; Rachel Schaeffer of Myrtle Beach, and the late Dale Jones. They also have five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.