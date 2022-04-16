JONES ANNIVERSARY

Joneses Married 65 Years Keeping up with the Jones' fantastic and full 65-year journey! Malcolm Floyd Jones, Jr. and Nancy Deaton married April 9, 1957 in Richmond, residing in Hamilton Lakes (Greensboro) since 1965. Mac and Nancy had successful careers in the construction and real estate industries while raising their family and enjoying hobbies in woodworking, bridge, symphonies, and exercise! Now retired, they enjoy the company of their children, Malcolm III (Jupiter, FL), Beth (Matt) White (Richmond), and Alan (Atlanta), their grandsons Connor (Kate) in Raleigh, Aaron (Meghan) in Washington, DC, and Malcolm White (Pittsburgh, PA) and granddaughter Taylor Jones (SMU). And of course the sweet rescue dog Alfie who rules all!