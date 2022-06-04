MARSH ANNIVERSARY

Marsh 50th Anniversary Leon W. Marsh Jr., "Lonnie," and Virginia A. Marsh (Wray), "Ginny," of Greensboro, NC, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2022. They were united in marriage on June 10, 1972 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Beltsville, MD. Lonnie, a native of Prairieville, LA and Ginny, of Beltsville, MD, met while serving in the Army at Ft. Polk, LA. They moved to Greensboro, NC in 1992 and are faithful members and volunteers at their church, First Baptist Church, Summerfield, NC. They have four children, Kristen Waldrup (Chad) of Dallas, NC, Laura Strahl (Kenneth) of Malaga, Spain, Robert Marsh (Lindsay) of Charlotte, NC and Jonathan Marsh (Katie) of Kernersville, NC. They have five grandchildren, Lylah and Vivien Strahl, and Liam, Addison and Caleb Marsh. Lonnie and Ginny will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a vow renewal service on June 11, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Summerfield, NC, officiated by their son, Rev. Robert Marsh, followed by a reception with their family and friends.