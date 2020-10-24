Siepaks married 70 years Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell S. Siepak celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 21, 2020. They were married on Sweetest Day in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Detroit, MI. They have three children, Mark and wife Lisa Siepak of High Point, NC; Karen Lee and Joe Boardman of Boulder, CO; and the late Kathy Siepak, of Odessa, TX. They have three grandchildren, Derek (Mark), Eli (Karen Lee), and Megan (Kathy). Mitch is an electrical engineer and worked for Square D Co., and Judy was a receptionist for Dow Corning. They are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro.