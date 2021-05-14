Helping Hands

Activities
The Greensboro Aquatic Center donated 466 cases of bottled water and Coca-Cola soft drinks on May 6 to Second Harvest Food Bank.
The donated goods were originally provided by the National Collegiate Athletic Association through its corporate sponsorships to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2021 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships that were held at the GAC in March.
Nineteen Mickey Truck Bodies employees and a few family members raised a new backyard play set for a High Point youngster with kidney cancer.
The project was directed by Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that builds play sets through its Play IT Forward program for children who are going through pediatric cancer treatments.
The High Point build was for 2-year-old Luca Teoli, who was diagnosed last year.
Response from the Mickey team to help with the build was overwhelming, according to Heather Hankins, Mickey’s human resources manager.
“We had a lot of employees raise their hands when the opportunity came up, but because of COVID restrictions we could only choose the first 19 volunteers.”
Announcements
The deadline for Creative Aging Network-NC’s art contest fundraiser has been extended to 11:59 p.m. today, May 14.
Funds will support access to the arts for those who are aging in Greensboro and across the state.
There are 24 participating artists in this project and 47 works of art to vote on. The top six works of art with the highest votes will be featured on T-shirts to be sold to the public.
This project is a collaborative effort between Creative Aging Network-NC and the UNCG Gerontology Club. Cast votes at www.gogophotocontest.com/can-nc.
Blue Ridge Companies is celebrating 20 years connected by giving back to the community. The High Point-based company is holding a car wash and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, to benefit the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
The fundraiser will take place at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105. Blue Ridge Companies is located at the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center.
Blue Ridge Companies’ goal is to raise enough to sponsor 20 pet adoptions at the animal shelter as part of its #20YearsConnected campaign.
Volunteers from Blue Ridge Companies’ home office will be washing cars and providing the baked goods for the sale.
An Attitude of Gratitude, a nonprofit that provides back-to-school necessities, is accepting supplies to benefit students at Ronald E. McNair Elementary School during the 2021-2022 school year.
To help, drop off school supplies such as pencils, pink erasers, glue sticks, facial tissue, hand sanitizers, dry erasers and more at K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro. Items may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Residents may also mail check donations made out to An Attitude of Gratitude and mailed to K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St., Greensboro, NC 27403.
Donations are needed by July 3.
For information, visit www.amadiwayproject.com.
Awards
China Rescue Dogs, a Moore County nonprofit committed to rescuing and saving dogs from the slaughterhouses, meat trade, abuse and neglect in China, is the recipient of the “Shining World Compassion Award” by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association based out of Taiwan.
Once the dogs are saved in China, they need shelter, food and some need medical care. The nonprofit sends thousands of dollars each month to care for these rescue pups while they wait to be transported to North America.
“Getting them here is a logistical nightmare,” said Sam Scaman, a board member for the organization. “One shipment of 20 to 30 dogs costs upwards of $50,000 to transport.”
The nonprofit still has 250 additional dogs in China they are trying to feed, support and rescue. To help, visit www.chinarescuedogs.org.
* * * *The Carolinas Credit Union Foundation has awarded Truliant Federal Credit Union second place Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service and Desjardins Youth Financial Education honors.
The awards were given at the foundation’s virtual Ungala Celebration. The event recognized the achievements of credit unions in North and South Carolina during 2020.
Truliant received the Dora Maxwell award for its People Helping People Lunch Delivery Program, for supporting local restaurants by purchasing food for front-line and essential workers including Triad police departments, Charlotte firefighters, Novant Health hospital staff and Truliant’s own employees.
Overall, Truliant delivered a total of 1,800 meals and worked with 109 different restaurants from April until June 2020.
Truliant received the Desjardins award for its Financial Education Grants Program. Over the last five years, the funds have provided grants — about $40,000 a year — to public schools in its member-owned communities for financial education.
In response to Truliant’s People Helping People program, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem was one of the medical organizations to receive lunches from Truliant.
