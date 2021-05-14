Helping Hands

The deadline for Creative Aging Network-NC’s art contest fundraiser has been extended to 11:59 p.m. today, May 14.

Funds will support access to the arts for those who are aging in Greensboro and across the state.

There are 24 participating artists in this project and 47 works of art to vote on. The top six works of art with the highest votes will be featured on T-shirts to be sold to the public.

This project is a collaborative effort between Creative Aging Network-NC and the UNCG Gerontology Club. Cast votes at www.gogophotocontest.com/can-nc.

Blue Ridge Companies is celebrating 20 years connected by giving back to the community. The High Point-based company is holding a car wash and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, to benefit the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

The fundraiser will take place at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105. Blue Ridge Companies is located at the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center.

Blue Ridge Companies’ goal is to raise enough to sponsor 20 pet adoptions at the animal shelter as part of its #20YearsConnected campaign.