Annual conference on African American & African Diasporic Cultures & Experience is Feb. 23-25

UNCG’s African American and African Diaspora Studies program invites students, faculty, staff and community members to its annual conference on African American & African Diasporic Cultures & Experience.
This year's theme is "The Year of the Black Woman."
The AADS advances the university’s commitment to diverse perspectives and inclusive learning environments through course offerings, programming and community engagement. It fosters interdisciplinary study for undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students by examining how people of African descent have shaped the world. As a program located in a city with a history of Black sociopolitical movements, the AADS provides a forum to engage the complexities of Black life across African diasporas.
The annual conference will kick-off with a virtual CACE Literary Café at 5 p.m. tonight, Feb. 23, via Zoom. Additional events throughout the week include:
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
- 10 a.m., Welcome and Panel Roundtable: Black women leaders in Education
- 11 a.m., Research Presentations and Workshops: Raising Black children in White spaces, during the Black Lives Matter Movement
Thursday, Feb. 25
- 9:30 a.m., Research Presentations and Workshops: Black women leaders in AADs and Beyond
- 5 p.m., Closing of Presentations and Panel Roundtable: The role of Black women in Latin American and Caribbean history and letters since the 18th century
- 6:30 p.m., AADS Student Awards for Research and Creative Activity
This year's presenters will include women across various disciplines and community partnerships, to discuss Black women in leadership roles, Black women in education, Black women in the diaspora, Black women artists and among other topics, to engage in lively discourse about shared interests.
All events and presentations will be held via Zoom. To attend the virtual conference, register here: https://forms.gle/HwqY1RvuzB6LJm5L9.