Around our community: Why we’re thankful

The group’s board talked, and the way forward began to emerge. Local artists were engaged for the fall so that travel wouldn’t be an issue. Programs were livestreamed on YouTube, with access for ticket holders and other patrons, and made accessible to others for standard ticket prices. Invited to make donations, patrons responded.

Not only was the livestreaming fall season successful, but virtual audiences generally have been larger than in-person ones, including audience members tuning in from New York and Italy.

“We had to move fast so that we wouldn’t go dark for the entire fall, and now, as we evaluate, we see much to be thankful for,” said Lucy Ingram, the organization’s artistic director and founder. “The pandemic forced us to do things, like the virtual concerts, that we had been talking about but never acted upon. Now, we see that we can reach many more people that way.”

The organization is looking forward to an all-virtual spring concert series and is exploring ways to reincorporate music education through virtual offerings to music teachers.