Around our community: Why we’re thankful

Churches. Gyms. Arts organizations. Nursing homes. Of all the businesses and organizations affected by the ongoing restrictions imposed during the pandemic, these are some of those hit the hardest.
Beginning in March and continuing into the Thanksgiving season, regulations to keep the state out of a virus-induced health crisis changed their operations profoundly. Programs were canceled. Plans screeched to a halt. Memberships dropped, as did donations. Family, clients, congregations and audiences, once so welcome and necessary, had to keep their distance. Anxiety and emotions ran high.
But, as the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention, and for these organizations, failure was not an option. They had to find new ways of creating connections and purpose.
With creativity, resourcefulness and a can-do spirit, these organizations, and others like them, have persevered. Despite the challenges of the past eight months, they have found plenty of reasons to be optimistic and thankful.
A church without walls
Lessons in gratitude are supposed to come easily to ministers, but churches weren’t immune from worries during the past eight months.
New Millennium Christian Center, a Greensboro church of around 200 members, decided to fight uncertainty with outreach and action.
“We had to really get to the core of why we’re here and what our purpose is, and then, we had to find ways to continue to provide those things,” Wayne Robinson, the church’s pastor, said recently. “We couldn’t allow COVID to stop us.”
Earlier this fall, COVID-19 affected the congregation directly when two members tested positive for the virus. One member, an octogenarian with pre-existing health issues, was hospitalized for a week before returning home.
“For the virus to affect someone so close was a real concern, but her recovery was a huge encouragement,” said Renee’ Robinson, the pastor’s wife and an elder in the church.
Church members have also continued their outreach; women’s, men’s and youth ministries meet virtually; and Sunday and Wednesday services went online. In doing so, the church received a blessing: in addition to their own members, non-members from around town and even other states hopped online to attend.
“Our population has expanded tremendously in this time, from about 150 to around 300,” Renee’ Robinson said. “We’ve had several new members join who have never been in the church building. That doesn’t make up for not being able to worship face to face, but it does show that people need ministry. Anything we can do to help people at a time like this, we want to do.”
The church also looked outward to neighbors who needed help. The outreach ministry staged a meal giveaway at Colonial Apartments in Greensboro, setting up a table and handing out food to all who came. The youth held a virtual Bible school for members and friends. The women’s ministry sponsored a serenity walk at the Bicentennial Garden.
Although these times are challenging, the Robinsons are thankful for the congregation’s steady support, even while the building itself remains closed.
“Times like this are never easy, but we haven’t deviated from where God’s leading us,” Wayne Robinson said. “We have to stay focused and disciplined in what God has given us, and we’ll come through it.”
Music for the masses
Music for a Great Space, Greensboro’s long-running chamber music concert series, was ready to have a landmark year in 2020. It marks the group’s 30th anniversary season, and the arts organization had scheduled a lineup of instrumental and vocal artists from across the nation to perform concerts live for audiences in the city’s “great spaces,” most notably at Christ United Methodist Church on Holden Road.
Instead, everyone went home to shelter in place.
“Our organization exists to present live music to in-person audiences and engage in music education, but neither of those was possible,” Rebecca Willie, MGS’s executive director, said recently. “Some of the artists we’d contracted to perform weren’t able to travel or wanted to postpone their concert. Everything that we exist to do, from March until September, was impossible to do. At first, it was overwhelming.”
The group’s board talked, and the way forward began to emerge. Local artists were engaged for the fall so that travel wouldn’t be an issue. Programs were livestreamed on YouTube, with access for ticket holders and other patrons, and made accessible to others for standard ticket prices. Invited to make donations, patrons responded.
Not only was the livestreaming fall season successful, but virtual audiences generally have been larger than in-person ones, including audience members tuning in from New York and Italy.
“We had to move fast so that we wouldn’t go dark for the entire fall, and now, as we evaluate, we see much to be thankful for,” said Lucy Ingram, the organization’s artistic director and founder. “The pandemic forced us to do things, like the virtual concerts, that we had been talking about but never acted upon. Now, we see that we can reach many more people that way.”
The organization is looking forward to an all-virtual spring concert series and is exploring ways to reincorporate music education through virtual offerings to music teachers.
“People ask me how MGS is able to go on when arts organizations all over the world are collapsing. It’s the community support,” Ingram said. “Thanks to the support we’ve received from the community, our board, Arts Greensboro and the artists themselves, we’ve been able to go forward with our season and look forward to the next.”
Caring for the most vulnerable
The residents’ isolation was the hardest part. That’s what Emily Nunn, co-owner and operations consultant of Countryside Village Retirement Community in Stokesdale, discovered when the state’s lockdown orders in March necessitated that her facility, and others like it, restrict all visitors and require residents to stay in their rooms.
“At first, we shifted to lots of virtual visits and calls and family on the other side of windows,” Nunn said. “One resident would cry every day when she hung up with her family. That was hard to watch.”
Right away, Nunn and her staff at Countryside and the two other facilities that she and her husband, Todd Nunn, own — Compass Healthcare and Rehab facilities in Rowan County and Mebane — knew they’d have to get creative.
In came “Hallway Bingo” and “Name that Song,” with residents in their room doorways and the caller walking up and down the hall. Live animals, including horses, paraded past residents’ windows for them to see. One-on-one activities with residents, including crafts, current events discussions and manicures. Plenty of decorations, flowers, seasonal themes and sweets to make the time go by faster.
“You have to be the happiness in the residents’ day, and stay in front of them all the time,” Nunn said. “We understand it’s hard for them. They appreciate what we try to do.”
In September, restrictions loosened to allow small group gatherings and outdoor visits, and residents, their families and the staff began to relax and appreciate small blessings. Although Nunn was thankful for the staff members’ creativity in trying to ease a hard situation, she was even more grateful for their personal commitment.
“You could see the staff’s sacrifices all spring and summer,” she said. “They were working throughout the pandemic, and many of them have children and elderly parents at home. They rose above and beyond the call of duty, and we have a deep sense of gratitude for all they’ve done.”
Families, too, express their gratitude for keeping their loved ones safe, understanding the temperature checks, questionnaires, distancing, mask wearing and online screening that the facilities ask them to do.
“We talk to other places and see what works and what doesn’t, and we try to be very transparent,” Nunn said. “We want to be sure that we’re doing it right. That’s our constant thought.”
A gym works it out
Many gyms offer aerobic and strength-building workouts. But a book club? A cooking class? A virtual wine tasting?
When the pandemic forced gyms to close in March, Christina Cromwell and Jennifer Stone — college friends and athletes who are the co-owners of two Pure Barre gyms in Greensboro — took a minute to mourn.
“It was heartbreaking,” Cromwell said. “We had grown our membership, sales and team to their highest points ever. We’d won several of the franchise’s national contests. We’d seen seven years of hard work come to fruition. And, in a moment, all that activity stopped.”
Instead of throwing in the towel, they stepped up their game.
“We have full-time employees and loyal clients who had bought memberships. We had to keep going,” Stone said. “The day after the lockdown in March, we were online on Facebook with livestream classes. We dressed up in costumes, we planned themed workouts. We had bingo nights, virtual shop nights, ‘teacher trivia.’ We threw anything and everything up there to see what would stick.”
As they rallied, Stone and Cromwell — used to a challenge from their days in collegiate tennis and club soccer — relied on each other, their families and their loyal clients for motivation.
“Being closed not only takes away from people’s physical health, but also their mental health,” Cromwell said. “Normally, I interact with a hundred people a day, and it got lonely really quickly with only two of us in the gym. I had to really focus on our clients, who never stopped engaging with us, and on helping them fight the negativity, if only for an hour.”
Their work paid off. Some clients left, but others joined. Restrictions eased, outdoor classes resumed and more recently, small indoor classes, with social distancing, an air purifier, face masks and constant cleaning.
“We’re so grateful for our staff and clients. I’ve been blown away by people’s dedication,” Stone said. “Seeing people show up in the livestream and say ‘hello’ is amazing. We offer a workout, but it’s also a community. When we feel down, they lift us up."
