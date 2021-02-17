Asian-inspired dish features garlic shrimp, rice noodles and snow peas

This Asian-inspired easy dinner is made with jumbo shrimp and vermicelli noodles, also called rice noodles. The sauce from the shrimp is absorbed by the noodles as they steam together.

The entire meal is steamed on one plate. You don't need a special steamer to make this dinner. Here are some ideas if you don’t have a steamer:

Use a roasting pan or large skillet with a rack or broiler pan. Cover tightly with foil if you do not have a lid for the pan.

Or, use a collapsible vegetable steaming rack and place in a skillet.

Another option is to place a rack or perforated foil pie plate upside down in a wok or other pan to keep plate elevated from the water.

Helpful hints

Any size shrimp can be used for the recipe.

Angel hair pasta can be used instead of vermicelli noodles. Cook them in boiling water first, then complete the recipe.

Three teaspoons minced garlic can be used instead of crushed garlic cloves.