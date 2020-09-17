Attitude of Gratitude accepting purses, feminine items for homeless women

An Attitude of Gratitude is collecting gently used purses and pocketbooks for homeless women through Nov. 20.
The nonprofit hopes to fill them with feminine items and distribute them among homeless women. Needed items include cotton swabs, soap or facial wipes, deodorant, underwear, socks, lip balm, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, sanitizer, nail files, female-hygiene items, facial tissues and combs.
To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Items will be distributed to women through Leslie's House and the Salvation Army of High Point during the Thanksgiving holiday.
For information, call Katina Amadi at 336-854-6206 or kmamadi@hotmail.com.